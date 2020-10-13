NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/13/20

Hamamatsu Arena

Hamamatsu, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura

Uemura with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. Uemura applies a headscissors neck lock. Kidd floats over into a side headlock. Uemura rolls Kidd over for a two count. Test Of Strength. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd bends the left ankle of Uemura. Kidd grapevines the legs of Uemura. Kidd applies The Muta Lock. Kidd transitions into The Camel Clutch. Kidd rams his elbow across the back of Uemrua’s. Kidd works on his joint manipulation game. Uemura put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd cartwheels around Uemura. Kidd applies a front face lock. Uemura transitions into a hammerlock. Uemura with a wrist lock takedown. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Kidd put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Kidd with forearm shivers. Uemura applies a double wrist lock. Kidd uppercuts Uemura. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Kidd with an elbow drop for a two count. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura blocks it. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Uemura negates The Double Arm Suplex. Kidd backs Uemura into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Short-Arm Reversal by Uemura. Uemura with an arm-bar. Uemura applies The Key Lock. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Kidd slaps Uemura in the face. Forearm Exchange. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Kidd dropkicks Uemura for a two count. Kidd goes for The Double Arm Suplex, but Uemura blocks it. Uemura slaps Kidd in the face. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemrua connects with The Bridging Double Overhook Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuya Uemura via Pinfall

Second Match: (10) Will Ospreay vs. (6) Jeff Cobb in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Ospreay starts things off with a ShotGun Dropkick. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Ospreay side steps Cobb into the red turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Cobb is pissed. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Cobb drops Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Cobb whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ospreay with a Running Hurricanrana. Cobb denies The Sasuke Special. Cobb brings Ospreay to the ring apron. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Ospreay blocks it. Osprey headbutts the midsection of Cobb. Cobb dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Cobb goes for an Apron PowerBomb, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay delivers The Sasuke Special. Ospreay rolls Cobb back into the ring. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay slams Cobb’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay uppercuts Cobb. Ospreay sweeps out the legs of Cobb. Ospreay with The Hesitation Dropkick for a one count.

Ospreay toys around with Cobb. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb denies the irish whip. Ospreay kicks Cobb in the face. Ospreay goes for Pip Pip Cheerio, but Cobb counters with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb HeadButts Ospreay. Cobb with a blistering chop. Cobb with a Delayed Bodyslam for a two count. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. Cobb applies The Bear Hug. Ospreay with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb delivers a gut punch. Cobb goes for a GutWrench PowerBomb, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay dropkicks Cobb. Ospreay kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay drops Cobb with The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Cobb blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Hand Chop Exchange. Ospreay avoids The Standing MoonSault. Ospreay with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Cobb avoids The Hidden Blade. Cobb with a Pop Up Lariat. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ospreay negates Tour Of The Islands. Ospreay kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb goes for The Spin Cycle, but Ospreay counters with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Cobb counters with a Back Body Drop. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Cobb dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobb goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Cobb denies The SuperKick. Ospreay blocks a lariat from Cobb. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Cobb SuperKicks Ospreay. Ospreay responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay lands The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Ospreay decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Ospreay SuperKicks Cobb. Ospreay nails Cobb with The Hook Kick. Cobb negates The OsCutter. Cobb hits The F5000 for a two count. Cobb goes for The Tour Of The Islands, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Cobb catches Ospreay in mid-air. Cobb launches Ospreay to the corner. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Cobb with a High Angle German Suplex. Cobb plants Ospreay with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: (10) Kota Ibushi vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Takahashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Takahashi on the chest. Takahashi kicks Ibushi in the gut. Takahashi dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Takahashi tells Ibushi to bring it. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Takahashi tugs on Ibushi’s hair. Takahashi sends Ibushi to the floor. Ibushi whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Takahashi scurries back into the ring. Takahashi kicks Ibushi in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ibushi dropkicks Takahashi. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Takahashi pulls Ibushi out of the ring. Takahashi denies the irish whip. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ibushi. Takahashi sends Ibushi chest first into the barricade. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the floor.

Ibushi regroups on the outside. Takahashi tosses Ibushi back inside the ring. Takahashi is putting the boots to Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi toys around with Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Ibushi blocks it. Takahashi with a Vertical Suplex. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Ibushi answers with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi with clubbing mid-kicks. Takahashi dumps Ibushi face first on the top rope. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count.

Ibushi denies The Miami Shine. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Takahashi sends Ibushi face first into the canvas. Ibushi with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takahashi starts biting Ibushi’s fingers. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ibushi goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Ibushi dodges The Sliding Boot. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Ibushi drops Takahashi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi hits The Olympic Slam. Takahashi puts Ibushi on the top turnbuckle. Takahashi with an Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi follows that with another Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ibushi negates The Pimp Juice. Takahashi avoids The Kamigoye. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi drills Takahashi with The V-Trigger. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) Shingo Takagi vs. (6) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Takagi obliges. Strong lockup. Takagi once again backs Taichi into the ropes. Takagi applies a waist lock. Taichi uses the top rope for leverage. Taichi taunts the Hamamatsu crowd. Taichi kicks Takagi in the gut. Taichi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi regroups on the outside. Taichi attacks Takagi with the bell hammer. Taichi shoves down the referee. Taichi is choking Takagi with the bell hammer. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Takagi’s neck. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi rolls Takagi back into the ring. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Taichi stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Takagi in the back.

Taichi toys around with Takagi. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Taichi pulls Takagi down to the mat. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Takagi denies The Back Drop Driver. Takagi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver. Takagi stomps on Taichi’s chest. Takagi with a running knee lift into the midsection of Taichi. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Taichi denies The Noshigami. Takagi sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Taichi side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Takagi applies a waist lock. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Taichi. Takagi hits The Noshigami for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Taichi blocks it. Takagi is throwing haymakers at Taichi. Takagi with a Stiff Lariat. Taichi is pissed.

Taichi with a Running Boot. Knife Edge Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takagi drops Taichi with a double hand chop. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Lariat Exchange. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Lariat. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Takagi with a running corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi shoves down the referee. Takagi denies the low blow. Takagi clotheslines the back of Taichi’s neck. Takagi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a Lariat. Takagi dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Takagi with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Taichi negates Last Of The Dragon. Taichi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi hits Last Of The Dragon for a two count. Takagi denies The SuperKick. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi follows that with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Takagi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Takagi HeadButts Taichi. Taichi SuperKicks Takagi. Taichi plants Takagi with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Minoru Suzuki vs. (10) Jay White w/Gedo in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Suzuki. Suzuki runs after White. Suzuki tells White to bring it. Suzuki kicks the left hamstring of White. White regroups on the outside. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation. Suzuki backs White into the turnbuckle pad. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Suzuki puts White on his shoulders. Test Of Strength. Suzuki applies a hammerlock. Stalemate in the corner. Suzuki unloads Three Open Hand Chops. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. White reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki side steps White into the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki is distracted by Gedo. White attacks Suzuki from behind. White repeatedly drives Suzuki back first into the steel barricade. White wraps a cable chord around Suzuki’s neck. White slaps Suzuki in the chest. Suzuki is pissed. Suzuki gets back in the ring at the count of twelve.

White with clubbing blows to Suzuki’s back. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White drops Suzuki with a NeckBreaker for a one count. White applies a rear chin lock. White continues to punch Suzuki in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. White drives his knee into Suzuki’s back. White repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the back. White applies a front face lock. Suzuki punches White in the chest. White rakes the eyes of Suzuki. White puts his knee on the back of Suzuki’s neck. Gedo grabs a chair. Red Shoes admonishes Gedo. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki with multiple chair shots. Suzuki shoves down Red Shoes. Suzuki hits The PK. White repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the chest. White kicks the left knee of Suzuki. White with The Head & Arm Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. White with a Running European Uppercut. White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold.

White with clubbing elbow smashes. Forearm Exchange. White shoves Red Shoes towards Suzuki. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of White. White begs for mercy. Suzuki tugs of White’s beard. Suzuki with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki drops White with a forearm smash. White reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. White blocks a boot from Suzuki. White hammers down the right knee of Suzuki. White hyperextends the left knee of Suzuki. White delivers the chop block. White with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Suzuki. White with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. White unloads ten knife edge chops. Suzuki refuses to go down. Suzuki grabs White by his throat. White kicks Suzuki in the gut. White drops Suzuki with The DDT. Suzuki applies an arm-bar. White repeatedly kicks the left knee of Suzuki. Suzuki answers with more bodyshots. Suzuki with Two Palm Strikes. White tumbles to the floor.

White heads to the backstage area. Suzuki punches White in the back. Suzuki slams White’s head on the ring apron. Suzuki rolls White back into the ring. Suzuki negates The Blade Runner. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from White. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. White with a double leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Suzuki applies the single leg crab. Suzuki transitions into The Heel Hook. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki points at Gedo. Suzuki with two forearm smashes. Gedo continues to run interference. White with another chop block. White connects with The Blade Buster. Suzuki negates The Blade Runner. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. White starts tapping, but Red Shoes was distracted by Gedo. Suzuki lays out Gedo. Suzuki delivers his combination offense. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Suzuki blocks it. Suzuki tugs on White’s hair. Suzuki rocks White with a forearm smash. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. White negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Gedo trips Red Shoes from the outside. White delivers the low blow. White plants Suzuki with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10) Kazuchika Okada vs. (6) Tomohiro Ishii in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii backs Okada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ishii pats Okada on the chest. Okada avoids the knife edge chop. Strong lockup. Okada backs Ishii into the ropes. Okada pats Ishii on the chest. Okada kicks Ishii in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Okada across the ring. Okada runs into Ishii. Ishii tells Okada to bring it. Okada with a running shoulder block. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Okada drops down on the canvas. Okada leapfrog over Ishii. Okada with a deep arm-drag. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishii dodges The Sliding Dropkick. Shoulder Block Exchange. Okada drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Okada with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada drives Ishii back first into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick for a one count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Ishii put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada dumps Ishii back first on the canvas. Okada goes for a SlingShot Senton, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii ducks under three clotheslines from Okada. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii unloads fourteen knife edge chops. Okada with forearm shivers. Ishii drops Okada with a blistering chop.

Ishii toys around with Okada. Ishii is lighting up Okada’s chest. Okada fires back with forearm shivers. Ishii with clubbing throat chops. Ishii with the irish whip. Okada kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Okada with The FlapJack. Okada with a running forearm smash. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada with a sliding elbow smash. Okada plays to the crowd. Ishii headbutts the midsection of Okada. Ishii repeatedly slaps Okada in the face. Okada floors Ishii with a forearm smash. Okada with the irish whip. Okada kicks Ishii in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count. Okada toys around with Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Ishii puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Okada with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada dives over Ishii. Okada side steps Ishii into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Ishii avoids The ShotGun Dropkick. Ishii with a forearm smash. Okada kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii PowerSlams Okada. Okada rises back on his feet. Okada with The Big Boot. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ishii applies a waist lock. Okada backs Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii with a Release German Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count.

Okada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Okada applies a waist lock. Ishii with two sharp elbow strikes. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii blocks a boot from Okada. Ishii with combination forearm strikes. Okada dropkicks Ishii. Okada with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ishii put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Ishii blocks it. Okada with two uppercuts. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop/Victory Roll Combination for a two count. Okada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Rollup Exchange. Okada kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii denies The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada uppercuts Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Okada delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. Ishii drops Okada with The DDT.

Ishii applies a double wrist lock. Ishii transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Okada put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishii applies an arm-bar on the middle rope. Red Shoes admonishes Ishii. Okada puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Ishii shrugs off The Standing Dropkick. Ishii lands The Flying Knee Drop. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Okada negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Okada connects with The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. HeadButt Exchange. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada dropkicks Ishii. Okada uppercuts Ishii. Okada with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ishii refuses to quit. Okada goes for a BackBreaker, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii HeadButts Okada. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ishii gos for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Okada lands back on his feet. Ishii drops Okada with The CodeBreaker. Okada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Counter Display. Okada with a Short-Arm Lariat. Ishii dodges The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks Ishii. Okada makes Ishii pass out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Submission

