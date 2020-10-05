NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/5/20

Takamatsu City General Gymnasium

Kagawa, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura

Chain grappling exchange. Uemura backs Kidd into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Uemura obliges. Test Of Strength. Kidd has the leverage advantage. Uemura with a monkey flip. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Uemura applies a side headlock. Kidd transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Kidd with a waist lock go-behind. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Kidd backs Uemura into the ropes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura drop steps into a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies an arm-bar. Forearm Exchange. Kidd slaps Uemura in the chest.

Kidd whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd with two forearm smashes. Kidd slams Uemura’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kidd dropkicks Uemura for a two count. Kidd plays to the crowd. Uemura negates The Double Arm Suplex. Rollup Exchange. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the beak. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yuya Uemura via Submission

Second Match: (2) Shingo Takagi vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Hair Pull Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takahashi whips Takagi across the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi sends Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Takagi punches Takahashi in the back. Takagi drives Takahashi back first into the ring apron. Takahashi repeatedly whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Takahashi repeatedly slams Takagi’s head on the apron. Takahashi stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi sends Takagi face first into the ring post. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the apron. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Takahashi bodyslams Takagi. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a one count. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count.

Takahashi toys around with Takagi. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takagi denies The Helluva Kick. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Takagi blocks it. Takagi now starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Takagi with a running knee lift into the midsection of Takahashi. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takahashi negates The Noshigami. Takagi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takagi whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the chest. Takahashi drops Takagi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Takagi blocks it. Takahashi decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takagi tells Takahashi to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takahashi sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Takagi avoids The Sliding Boot. Takahashi dodges The Sliding Lariat. Double Lariat. Takahashi dumps Takagi face first on the top rope.

Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takahashi with a running boot. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi runs into Takagi. Takagi HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takagi negates The Pimp Juice. Takahashi SuperKicks Takagi. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Takahashi. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi shoves down the referee. Takahashi is trying to hit Takagi with his pimp stick. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi clotheslines the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takahashi kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Takahashi with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (2) Jeff Cobb in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Cobb. Cobb grapples around White. White immediately grabs the top rope which forces the break. White decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. White applies a side headlock. Cobb whips White across the ring. Cobb drops White with a shoulder tackle. White uses the ropes to his advantage. White repeatedly kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from White. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb goes for a leapfrog, but White holds onto the ropes. White slaps Cobb in the face. White exits the ring. White gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. White repeatedly kicks Cobb in the face. White with forearm shivers. Cobb dropkicks White. Cobb pulls Gedo into the ring. Meeting Of The Minds In Kagawa. Cobb rolls White back into the ring. Gedo grabs the right leg of Cobb. White repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s back. White repeatedly drives Cobb back first into the steel barricade. White repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White drops Cobb with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

White applies a rear chin lock. White repeatedly drives his knee into Cobb’s back. White kicks Cobb in the face. White rakes the eyes of Cobb. Cobb hits The Samoan Drop. Cobb with two shoulder tackles. Cobb drives White back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb buries his shoulder into the midsection of White. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with a Running Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White tugs on Cobb’s hair. White kicks Cobb in the gut. White drops Cobb with The DDT. White with Four Uppercuts. White with a Snap Head & Arm Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

Cobb denies The Uranage Slam. Forearm Exchange. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Cobb rocks White with a forearm smash. White answers with The FlatLiner. White applies a waist lock. Cobb with two sharp elbow strikes. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Cobb blocks it. White delivers the chop block. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White kicks Cobb in the chest. White repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Cobb whips White into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb hits The Athletic Plex for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. White negates Tour Of The Islands. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Cobb counters with The Release German Suplex. Cobb is distracted by Gedo. White drills Cobb with The Sleeper Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Cobb counters with Tour Of The Islands. Cobb throws Gedo into White. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) Kazuchika Okada vs. (6) Minoru Suzuki in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Suzuki transitions into a hammerlock. Suzuki with the lateral press for a two count. Test Of Strength. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a toe and ankle hold. Okada drops his elbow on the left knee of Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Okada transitions into a leg lock. Suzuki applies a side headlock. Suzuki transitions into a double wrist lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki stomps on Okada’s back. Suzuki shoves Okada. Forearm Exchange. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki side steps Okada into the red turnbuckle pad. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Okada out of the ring. Suzuki whips Okada into the steel barricade. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Okada around the barricade. Suzuki kicks the barricade. Suzuki unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Suzuki hammers down on the right shoulder of Okada. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of ten.

Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Okada. Suzuki hits The PK. Suzuki applies the double wrist lock. Okada put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki with the irish whip. Okada kicks Suzuki in the chest. Oakda blocks a boot from Suzuki. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Okada drops Suzuki with a NeckBreaker. Third Forearm Exchange. Okada decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Okada. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Fourth Forearm Exchange.

Okada with a series of uppercuts. Suzuki delivers his combination offense. Suzuki dodges The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks Suzuki. Suzuki with Three HeadButts. Okada connects with The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Suzuki responds with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Okada put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki laughs at Okada. Suzuki repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Okada. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada blocks a boot from Suzuki. Okada drops Suzuki with a short-arm clothesline. Okada maintains wrist control. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Suzuki ducks out of the way. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Okada counters with The Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (6) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Taichi kicks Ishii in the face. Taichi with the irish whip. Taichi with a Running Boot. Ishii hulks up. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi kicks out the legs of Ishii. Taichi dumps Ishii out of the ring. Taichi kicks Ishii in the back. Taichi whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Taichi hits Ishii with the bell hammer. Taichi starts choking Ishii with the bell hammer. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Taichi slams Ishii’s head on the steel ring post. Taichi rolls Ishii back into the ring. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Taichi is choking Ishii with his knee. Taichi stands on Ishii’s neck. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Taichi pulls Ishii down to the mat. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Ishii in the back for a two count. Taichi toys around with Ishii. Taichi with clubbing mid-kicks. Ishii hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Ishii applies a waist lock. Taichi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii PowerSlams Taichi. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination.

Ishii talks smack to Taichi. Ishii repeatedly kicks Taichi in the face. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii goes for a Back Drop Driver, but Taichi blocks it. Taichi hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Taichi kicks Ishii in the face. Taichi side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Ishii applies a waist lock. Taichi with a back elbow smash. Taichi denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Taichi drills Ishii with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi rips off his pants. Ishii pops back on his feet. Ishii tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi with a Big Boot. Ishii with a forearm smash. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishii blocks it. Kawada Kicks. Ishii HeadButts Taichi. Taichi rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Taichi clotheslines the back of Ishii’s neck. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver.

Taichi goes for Black Mephisto, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii BuckleBombs Taichi. Ishii clotheslines Taichi. Ishii applies a side headlock. Taichi blocks a boot from Ishii. Taichi shoves Red Shoes. Ishii HeadButts Taichi. Taichi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii shrugged off The Buzzsaw Kick. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii PowerBombs Taichi for a two count. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Ishii. Ishii drops Taichi with The Discus Lariat. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Taichi negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Taichi shoves Red Shoes towards Ishii. Taichi delivers the low blow. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi PowerBombs Ishii for a two count. Misfired Lariats. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Taichi rises back on his feet. Ishii HeadButts Taichi. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a one count. Lariat Exchange. Taichi with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii blocks a lariat from Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishii denies The SuperKick. Ishii with a forearm smash. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii negates The Black Mephisto. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Taichi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Kota Ibushi vs. (6) Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Ospreay brings Ibushi down to the mat. Ospreay applies a leg lock. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ospreay drop steps into a side headlock. Ospreay backs Ibushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Ospreay toys around with Ibushi’s hair. Ospreay grabs a side headlock. Ibushi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay flexes his muscles. Ospreay walks over Ibushi’s back. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay ducks under two clotheslines from Ibushi. Ospreay with a Running Hurricanrana. Ospreay showcases his athleticism. Ospreay avoids The Kamigoye. Ospreay with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi regroups on the outside. Ibushi avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Ospreay kicks Ibushi in the chest. Ospreay with a Flying Forearm Smash off the ring apron. Ospreay rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Ospreay with the cover for a one count.

Ospreay slams Ibushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay wraps his legs around the left shoulder of Ibushi. Ospreay grapevines the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay is putting the boots to Ibushi. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi blocks it. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Ospreay decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ibushi dropkicks Ospreay. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ospreay side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over Ospreay. Ospreay tells Ibushi to bring it. Ibushi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ospreay drops Ibushi with a double hand chop. Ibushi pops back on his feet. Ospreay hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi with a Standing Double Foot Stomp. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay kicks Ibushi in the chest. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay delivers The Sasuke Special. Ospreay rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Ospreay with a Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count. Ospreay bodyslams Ibushi. Ibushi has Ospreay perched on the top turnbuckle. Ibushi goes for an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex, but Ospreay blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi slaps Ospreay in the chest. Ibushi goes for The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner, but Ospreay lands back on his feet.

Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ibushi is pissed. Ibushi drops Ospreay with a throat punch. Ibushi toys around with Ospreay. Ospreay denies The Lawn Dart. Ospreay applies a waist lock. Ibushi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi responds with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Ibushi drills Ospreay with The Bomaye for a two count. Ospreay negate The Kamigoye. Ospreay with a Hook Kick. Ibushi negates The Storm Breaker. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Ospreay with The Liger Bomb for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Hidden Blade, but Ibushi counters with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Ospreay rolls him over for a two count. Ospreay SuperKicks Ibushi. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ospreay avoids The Kamigoye. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Ibushi counters with The V-Trigger. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 225 of The Hoots Podcast