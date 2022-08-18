NJPW G1 Climax 32 Finals Results 8/18/22

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Goto with a corner clothesline. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Sho in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex into EVIL. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi stacks Takahashi on top of EVIL. Hashi kicks Togo in the gut. War Drums. The referee ignores the triple cover. Goto stomps on EVIL’s back and chest. Goto with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Sho trips Goto from the outside. EVIL blasts Yoh off the apron. Sho whips Goto into the steel barricade. Sho rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL wraps a shirt around Goto’s neck for a two count. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Sho grabs a side wrist lock. Sho tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a low dropkick for a two count. Takahashi stands on Goto’s face. Takahashi dumps Hashi out of the ring. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Takahashi backs Goto into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto blocks a boot from Takahashi. Goto applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii shoves Takahashi into EVIL and Togo. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi nealy runs into Sho. Ishii with a double shoulder tackle. Ishii dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Ishii rolls Takahashi back into the ring.

Forearm Exchange. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho trips Ishii from the outside. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo is throwing haymakers at Ishii. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Yoh. Yoh dropkicks House Of Torture off the apron. Yoh sends Togo to the corner. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh uppercuts the back of Togo’s neck for a two count. Togo denies The Falcon Arrow. Togo punches Yoh in the jaw. Togo wraps the garrote around Yoh’s neck. Yoh backs Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh dropkicks Takahashi off the apron. Bishamon with two corner clotheslines. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Chaos follows that with The Violent Flash. Yoh connects with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory. After the match, Sho attacks Yoh with one of the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Title Belts.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Tom Lawlor and Jonah will start things off. Jonah attacks Lawlor before the bell rings. Jonah repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s back and chest. Jonah sends Lawlor to the corner. Lawlor side steps Jonah into a turnbuckle pad. Isaacs with a reverse hammer throw into Jonah. Team Filthy are mauling TMDK in the corner. Team Filthy Pose. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Jonah with a double clothesline. Jonah slams Lawlor’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito clotheslines Lawlor from the ring apron. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito taunts Isaacs. Tito punches Lawlor in the back. Tito drives Lawlor back first into a turnbuckle pad. Tito with a chop/forearm combination. Tito with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Tito goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor hammers down on the back of Tito’s neck. Lawlor with two arm-ringers. Lawlor applies The Kimura Lock. Tito with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Tito stomps on Lawlor’s back. Tito puts his knee on the back of Lawlor’s neck. Tito with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Short-Arm Reversal by Lawlor. Lawlor sends Tito to the corner. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor rolls Tito over for a two count. Tito kicks Lawlor in the gut. Lawlor dodges a Spinning Enzuigiri. Lawlor with The La Magistral for a two count. Lawlor ducks under two clotheslines from Tito. Lawlor with another quick rollup for a two count. Lawlor applies The Filthy Four. Jonah breaks up the submission with a Seated Senton. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs knocks Jonah off the apron. Isaacs with a Running Lariat. Isaacs with a series of corner clotheslines. Tito denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Isaacs. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Tito goes for The Pounce, but Isaacs counters with a knee lift. Isaacs with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Isaacs goes for The Jack Hammer, but Tito lands back on his feet. Tito with The Rolling Elbow. Tito tags in Jonah.

Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah bodyslams Isaacs. Jonah with The Steamroller for a two count. Jonah sends Isaacs to the corner. Isaacs kicks Jonah in the face. Isaacs with a knee lift. Isaacs tags in Lawlor. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Isaacs tags himself in. Isaacs scores a chop block. Isaacs with a Running Lariat. Lawlor blasts Jonah with The PK. Isaacs goes into the cover for a two count. Lawlor dumps Tito out of the ring. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Jonah drops Isaacs with a Leaping Body Block. Double Irish Whip. Tito with a Running Uppercut. Jonah levels Isaacs with The Body Avalanche. TMDK with a Doomsday BlockBuster for a two count. Lawlor with boxing elbows. Tito denies The Tornado DDT. Tito clotheslines Lawlor off the apron. Tito lands The Suicide Dive. Jonah goes for The Black Forest Bomb, but Isaacs counters with a jackknife hold for a two count. Isaacs with a Jumping Knee Strike. Jonah SuperKicks Isaacs. Jonah with a Running Lariat. Jonah drags Isaacs to the corner. Jonah connects with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH & Bad Dude Tito via Pinfall

Third Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare vs. Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks The United Empire before the bell rings. Robinson is throwing haymakers at Henare. Henare with a gut punch. Henare applies a wrist lock. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare drops Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Henare punches Robinson in the back. Henare goes for The Samoan Drop, but Owens gets in the way. Henare denies The Grenade Launcher. Henare shoves Owens into Fale. Henare with an elbow smash. Henare dodges a Leg Lariat from Robinson. Henare with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Henare follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick to Owens. Fale drops Henare with a shoulder tackle. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Robinson tags in Fale. Fale with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Fale tags in Owens. Double Irish Whip. Fale with another gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale clotheslines Henare. Owens goes into the lateral press for a two count. Henare kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Owens drives his knee into Henare’s back. Henare attacks the midsection of Owens. Owens scores the ankle pick. Owens hyperextends the left leg of Henare. Owens tags in Robinson.

Robinson whips Henare into a blue turnbuckle pad. Robinson talks smack to Henare. Henare with forearm shivers. Robinson kics Henare in the gut. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Henare with a Spinning Side Walk Slam. Khan and Owens are tagged in. Khan with a shoulder tackle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan follows that with a corner clothesline. Khan repeatedly slams Owens head on the turnbuckle pad. Khan side steps Fale into Owens. Khan blocks a boot from Fale. Khan sends Fale face first into the canvas. Khan delivers The Slam Dunk on top of Fale. Khan applies The Claw. Owens kicks Khan in the gut. Khan with a Judo Throw for a two count. Khan tags in Cobb. United Empire goes for The Imperial Drop, but Robinson gets in the way. Owens rolls Cobb over for a two count. Owens nails Cobb with The C-Trigger. Owens tags in Robinson. Robinson knocks Henare off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Owens with a running forearm smash. Fale levels Cobb with The Body Avalanche. Cobb catches Robinson in mid-air. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr and Taichi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and Taichi will start things off. Push Up Contest. Sanada with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Sanada poses for the crowd. Sanada tags in Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Naito knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito dumps Sabre out of the ring. Naito slams Taichi’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Taichi. Sabre pulls Naito off the apron. Sabre whips Naito into the steel barricade. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Sabre applies a front choke. Taichi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Archer tags himself in. Suzuki Gun are mauling Naito in the corner. Sabre fish hooks Naito. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Naito ducks a clothesline from Archer. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer tags in Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck for a two count. Sabre applies the cravate. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Sabre uppercuts Naito.

Naito goes for the backslide cover, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Taichi and Bushi are tagged in. Taichi kicks Bushi in the face. Taichi sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi rocks Archer with a forearm smash. Bushi dropkicks Archer off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Taichi back into the ring. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Bushi drops Taichi with The DDT for a two count. Shot-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Bushi with The Hook Kick. Bushi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Naito gets in the way. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Sabre. Sanada dropkicks Sabre to the floor. Sanada dropkicks Archer off the apron. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito whips Taichi across the ring. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination.Taichi denies The CodeBreaker. Archer Chokeslams Bushi. Taichi connects with The Yokozuna Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr and Taichi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. KENTA & El Phantasmo

Shingo Takagi attacks El Phantasmo before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo kicks Takagi in the face. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Hurricanrana. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo dropkicks Takagi. Takagi drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with an elbow drop. Takagi slams Phantasmo’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi tags in Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takahashi sends Phantasmo to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Back Rake Party. Kenta attacks Takahashi with his book behind the referee’s back. Phantasmo is choking Takahashi with his knee. Phantasmo tags in Kenta. Bullet Club are mauling Takahashi in the corner. Kenta whips Takahashi across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta pulls Takahashi down to the mat. Kenta tags in Phantasmo. Kenta applies a front face lock. Phantasmo with a Flying Back Rake. Following a snap mare takeover, Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Takagi grabs a Sleeper Hold. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Takagi. Phantasmo dumps Takagi out of the ring. Phantasmo tags in Kenta. Phantasmo starts bending Takahashi’s fingers. Kenta delivers a papercut. Takahashi unloads three chops. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi clocks Kenta with the book. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kenta drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Takahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Takahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi and Phantasmo are tagged in. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takagi.

Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi scores a right jab. Phantasmo with a straight right hand. Takagi answer with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi sends Phantasmo to the corner. Phantasmo dives over Takagi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takahashi kicks Kenta into the steel barricade. Double Irish Whip. LIJ with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takahashi dumps Kenta out of the ring. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick off the apron. Takagi with boxing elbows. Phantasmo denies Last Of The Dragon. Phantasmo goes for The CR III, but Takagi rolls him over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo shoves Takagi towards the referee. Phantasmo delivers a low blow. Phantasmo connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory. After the match, Takagi tears Kenta’s book to shreds.

Winner: KENTA & El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. The Good Brothers

David Finlay and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay applies a hammerlock. Finlay transitions into a side headlock. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Finlay answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Anderson backs Finlay into a turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Anderson whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay with an arm-ringer. Finlay tags in Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Anderson fish hooks Tanahashi. Tanahashi grabs Anderson’s beard. Anderson tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Gallows slams Tanahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Gallows sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi side steps Gallows into the turnbuckle pad.

Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Tanahashi knocks Anderson off the ring apron. Gallows drops Tanahashi with The Big Boot. Gallows with three elbow drops for a two count. Gallows stomps on the right knee of Tanahashi. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows with a fist drop. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Gallows. Gallows throws Tanahashi into the canvas. Gallows rams his boot across Tanahashi’s face. Gallows slams Tanahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with a forearm shot across the back of Tanahashi. Anderson bodyslams Tanahashi. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Anderson. Anderson continues to grab Tanahashi’ hair. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Anderson. Tanahashi drops Anderson with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gallows and Finlay are tagged in. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Gallows. Finlay repeatedly kicks the left knee of Gallows. Finlay HeadButts Gallows. Gallows reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay.

Finlay side steps Gallows into the turnbuckle pad. Finlay with Three Running Uppercuts. Finlay with a Flying Corkscrew Uppercut for a two count. Gallows denies The Acid Drop. Gallows with a Roundhouse Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Finlay. Anderson whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Finlay with a Running Corkscrew Uppercut. Finlay tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Gallows off the apron. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Anderson. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Gallows uppercuts Finlay off the apron. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Tanahashi with The Body Avalanche. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Toru Yano gets in the way. Gallows runs after Yano. Finlay hits The Stunner. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi plants Anderson with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory. After the match, Tanahashi indicates that he wants a shot at the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Jay White & Taiji Ishimori w/Gedo vs. Tama Tonga & Kushida w/Jado

Jay White and Tama Tonga will start things off. Tonga gets distracted by Gedo. White with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. White ducks a clothesline from Tonga. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. White with forearm shivers. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from White. White bails out to the floor. White lures Tonga to the outside. White repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s back. White applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags himself in. Bullet Club gangs up on Tonga. Tonga is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori kicks Tonga in the gut. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Kushida made the blind tag. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Double Leapfrog. Double Chop. Kushida applies a wrist lock. Kushida slams the left shoulder of Ishimori on the canvas. Kushida applies The Indian Death Lock. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kushida with a knife edge chop. Kushida sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori kicks Kushida in the face. Ishimori with a high heel kick. Ishimori with a Flatliner into a turnbuckle pad. Ishimori dumps Kushida out of the ring. Ishimori tags in White.

White whips Kushida into the steel barricade. White wraps a cable cord around Kushida’s neck. White sends Kushida chest first into the barricade. White rolls Kushida back into the ring. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White tugs on Kushida’s hair. White with a gut punch. White whips Kushida across the ring. White scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. White tags in Ishimori. Ishimori stands on Kushida’s face. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kushida fights from underneath. Kushida kicks the left hamstring of Ishimori. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Kushida. Ishimori whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. White and Tonga are tagged in. Tonga dropkicks White. White avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga decks White with a back elbow smash. White with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Tonga. Tonga ducks a clothesline from White. White denies The Tongan Twist. White goes for The BladeBuster, but Tonga lands back on his feet. White with a blistering chop. White sends Tonga to the corner. Tonga with a Running Lariat. Tonga plays to the crowd. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex. White denies The GunStun. Tonga denies The Blade Runner. White dodges The Superman Forearm.

White with a Snap Saito Suplex. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Tonga’s neck. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Tonga grabs the bottom rope which forces the break Ishimori with two arm-ringers. Tonga drops Ishimori with The Tongan Twist. Tonga tags in Kushida. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Ishimori. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Kushida follows that with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to White. Kushida with an arm-ringer. Ishimori avoids The Punt. Forearm Exchange. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a Handspring Kick, but Kushida counters with The Shoulder Punt. Kushida denies The Blade Runner. Tonga with The Superman Forearm. White whips Tonga into the barricade. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Kushida counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club gangs up on Kushida. Ishimori applies The Bone Lock. White denies The GunStun. White retreats to the outside. Kushida applies The Border City Stretch. Tonga poses with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Winner: Tama Tonga & Kushida via Pinfall

Eight Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay In The Finals Of The G1 Climax 32 Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada applies a side headlock. Ospreay whips Okada across the ring. Ospreay drops down on the canvas. Okada grabs a side headlock. Ospreay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Ospreay backs Okada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada ducks under a chop from Ospreay. Okada applies a side headlock. Ospreay whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay drops down on the canvas. Ospreay leapfrogs over Okada. Ospreay dodges The Rain Maker. Okada denies The OsCutter. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Ospreay into the ropes. Okada rocks Ospreay with a forearm smash. Okada hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Okada whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ospreay with a Hurricanrana. Okada pulls Ospreay off the ring apron. Okada nails Ospreay with The DDT on the floor. Okada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Okada with another DDT on the floor. Ospreay gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Okada with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada applies a straight jacket hold. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada punches Ospreay in the back. Okada with forearm shivers across the back of Ospreay. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. Okada hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada side steps Ospreay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Okada goes for a DDT, but Ospreay counters with a Vertical Suplex. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Okada blocks it. Okada puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay kicks Okada in the face. Ospreay puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay dropkicks Okada to the floor. Ospreay lands The Sky Twister Press. Okada goes for The Landslide, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay drops Okada with The OsCutter on the floor. Ospreay rolls Okada back into the ring.

Ospreay rolls Okada over for a two count. Ospreay with a knee drop. Ospreay drives his knee into Okada’s back. Ospreay kicks Okada in the back. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Ospreay with a forearm shiver across the back of Okada. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies the cravate. Okada attacks the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Okada with a Back Body Drop. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ospreay with an arm-drag escape. Okada decks Ospreay with a JawBreaker. Okada with a Snap BackBreaker. Okada reapplies The Money Clip. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada bodyslams Ospreay. Okada with The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Okada backs Ospreay into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Okada whips Ospreay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada toys around with Ospreay. Forearm Exchange.

Ospreay with a Chop/Kawada Kick Combination. Okada blasts Ospreay with a Shotgun Dropkick. Ospreay responds with a Running Lariat. Ospreay goes for a PileDriver, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop on the apron. Ospreay denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Ospreay nails Okada with The Hook Kick. Ospreay hits The OsCutter on the apron. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Ospreay with The Coast to Coast Dropkick for a two count. Ospreay with a flying forearm across the back of Okada’s neck. Ospreay follows that with another OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay scores another Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada with a Short-Arm Lariat. Okada maintains wrist control. Ospreay repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Okada with a Falling Lariat. Okada rocks Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay denies The Rain Maker. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Okada dropkicks Ospreay. Okada whips Ospreay across the ring. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Okada dropkicks Ospreay in mid-air. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Ospreay dodges The Spinning Rain Maker. Ospreay with a Rolling Elbow. Ospreay with a Hook Kick. Ospreay follows that with The Chelsea’s Grin.

Ospreay goes for The Hidden Blade, but Okada counters with a Dropkick. Ospreay rises back on his feet. Okada goes for The Landslide, but Ospreay counters with The Cross Legged Tombstone for a two count. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay lands The High Fly Flow for a two count. Ospreay hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Ospreay nails Okada with The V-Trigger. Ospreay goes for The One Winged Angel, but Okada counters with The Landslide. Okada connects with The Rain Maker for a two count. Okada desperately tries to get Ospreay in position for The Rain Maker. Ospreay with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada with a German Suplex. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Ospreay counters with The Standing Spanish Fly. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay answers with The Hook Kick. Okada denies The Storm Breaker. Okada with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Ospreay rises back on his feet. Okada avoids The Hidden Blade. Okada with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada goes for The Cobra Flowsion, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Misfired Rain Makers. Ospreay with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Ospreay goes for The Hidden Blade, but Okada counters with The Cobra Flowsion. Okada plants Ospreay with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

