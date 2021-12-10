The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on NJPW upping their attendance in 2022.

According to the report NJPW is hoping to begin running the legendary Korakuen Hall at full capacity starting on January 29th, which would be the first time the promotion ran a venue at full capacity since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. This is of course assuming that the Japanese government doesn’t enforce any further restrictions in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Fans who attend will still need to be masked, with NJPW asking them to continue to clap rather than cheer or boo.

While Korakuen Hall is one of NJPW’s most famous venues, the maximum capacity is still only a few thousand. NJPW has been running larger arenas like the Tokyo Dome at limited capacity and pulled in well above that even with social distancing.

