New Japan Pro Wrestling is hyping up next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which features Bullet Club member KENTA teaming up with AEW world champion Kenny Omega to take on IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley and Lance Archer. This is the first time NJPW has promoted one of their storylines (KENTA and Moxley) through AEW. Check it out below.

Friday night on NJPW STRONG, Jon Moxley made a shock appearance to assault KENTA, leading to the much anticipated Moxley vs KENTA IWGP US Heavyweight Championship match to be set for February 26. Moxley’s actions were not without reprisals however, and KENTA took matters into his own hands, as the number one contender appeared on AEW Dynamite’s Beach Blast Wednesday to hit Moxley with a Go2Sleep.

KENTA shares a common foe in Moxley with former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Though KENTA was quick to assert that he is no ally of Omega’s, the chance for a preview of February 26’s title match was attractive enough for the two to team up in tag action February 10. KENTA and Kenny Omega will take on Moxley and Lance Archer, another former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion himself, and they’ll do so in an anything goes, falls count anywhere match!

Will KENTA put Moxley to sleep again? Will Mox show violent actions have violent consequences? Find out on TNT at 8/7c Wednesday!