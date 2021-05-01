New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they will be releasing all of Jon Moxley’s IWGP U.S. title defenses for free in anticipation for his showdown with Japanese legend Yuji Nagta on the May 12th episode of AEW Dynamite. Matchups include the Purveyor of Violence taking on Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Juice Robinson, and his most recent bout against KENTA. Check out the details below.

On May 12’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jon Moxley will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Yuji Nagata, in what will be the first defence of the title outside of NJPW since 2017. To celebrate this momentous match, we will be offering all of Jon Moxley’s US title matches for free for a limited time!

From his scintillating debut against Juice Robinson, through his hardcore war with Lance Archer, all the way up to KENTA this year on NJPW STRONG, get a dose of violence for free starting Saturday May 1 on NJPW World, FITE and YouTube!