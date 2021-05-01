AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio to hype up next week’s Blood and Guts matchup between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Hear what the Demo God had to say regarding the matchup, most notably how it differs from the traditional WarGames match created by the legendary Dusty Rhodes. Highlights are below.

Says Blood and Guts will differ from the traditional WarGames and WWE’s version of WarGames:

It’s not a true blue War Games either. The apparatus is different just because of the way – I don’t think I’m giving anything away here – the configurations of Daily’s Place… you’ve never seen an apparatus like this, there are some differences to it. Blood and guts really is a new version. It’s not WWE‘s version of a War Games, it’s not Dusty’s version of a War Games, it’s AEW’s version of War Games which is why it’s called Blood & Guts, it’s got a different name to it. And I like that, I like the fact that it has to be a different match, not just because we don’t own the copyright for War Games because we actually are making this a little bit different from what you’re used to.

How Blood and Guts will only be the beginning of the feud with the Pinnacle:

This is not the end of the story at all, the beginning in a lot of ways and, you know, once again I like to book ahead, it’s more like writing the ideas and then knowing where we’re going. It’s one of the things about wrestling that’s really cool. It’’ almost like connect the dots, because you know you have to hit this dot to do what you wanna do, but then you connect this dot and then this dot and then sometimes the lines aren’t as straight as you originally think. Sometimes there are twists and turns, but when you long-term book at least you know that this dot needs to be hit. Blood & Guts was something that, in my original thought, was kinda the end, and then it was moved on to more of the beginning, so you kinda rearrange accordingly. I’m really excited about the ideas and the planning.

