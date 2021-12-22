NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome 12/22/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Jado vs. Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita and Yuto Nakashima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chase Owens and Kosei Fujita will start things off. Owens applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Fujita applies a side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Owens reverses the hold. Owens transitions into a hammerlock. Owens slaps Fujita in the back of the head. Owens pie faces Fujita. Fujita rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita with a Hip Toss. Fujita dropkicks Owens. Fujita tags in Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima whips Owens across the ring. Nakashima drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima knocks Jado off the ring apron. Nakashima with a forearm smash to Fale. Nakashima tells Fale to bring it. Nakashima stomps on Owens back. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Nakashima. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Owens back. Owens dumps Nakashima out of the ring. Jado whips Nakashima with a kendo stick.

Fale with a double clothesline. Fale whips Fujita into the steel barricade. Jado sends Nakashima back first into the barricade. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Jado sends Nakashima face first into the apron. Jado rolls Nakashima back into the ring. Owens with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Owens tags in Fale. Owens kicks Nakashima in the face. Fale slams Nakashima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Fale with concrete sledges in the corner. Fale tags in Jado. Fale bodyslams Nakashima. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Jado toys around with Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Jado drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Nakashima kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Jado applies a front face lock. Jado tags in Owens.

Owens kicks Nakashima in the gut. Nakashima with two forearm smashes. Owens dropkicks Nakashima. Nakashima with two forearm shivers. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Nakashima. Owens knocks Fujita off the apron. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Nakashima tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Owens to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa bodyslams Owens. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Jado is lighting up Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa refuses to let go of the hold. Oiwa with two forearm smashes. Fujita dropkicks Fale off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Young Lion Attack. Oiwa kicks Owens in the gut. Oiwa with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. A pier six brawl breaks out in the ring. Owens delivers The Jewel Heist for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Fale is choking Fujita with his boot. Owens hits The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Jado via Pinfall

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki vs. Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Yano rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Yano stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Kanemaru into the exposed steel. Yano dumpsKanemaru out of the ring. Kanemaru with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kanemaru slams Yano’s head on the ring apron. Kanemaru sends Yano back first into the barricade. Kanemaru attacks Yano with the whiskey bottle. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Kanemaru rolls Yano back into the ring. Kanemaru with an elbow smash. Kanemaru stomps on Yano’s back. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Yano. Kanemaru hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki with a low dropkick. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki brings Yano down to the mat. Suzuki applies a standing heel hook. Suzuki Gun is mauling Yano in the corner. Suzuki HeadButts Yano. Kanemaru uses the middle rope as a weapon. Yano rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Suzuki with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kanemaru stomps on Yano’s back. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Kanemaru down to the mat. Yano tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Douki off the apron. Tenzan unloads Four Mongolian Chops. Tenzan with clubbing headbutts. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Suzuki with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan kicks Suzuki in the face. Suzuki denies The Anaconda Buster. Suzuki teep kicks Tenzan. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the face. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan HeadButts Suzuki. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Tenzan counters with a Back Body Drop. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Suzuki.

Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Kojima and Kanemaru are tagged in. Double Toe Kick. Kanemaru punches Kojima in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kojima shoves Kanemaru into Douki. Kojima kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kojima drops Kanemaru with The DDT. Kojima with a toe kick. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Douki kicks Kojima in the gut. Douki with a throat thrust. Kojima answers with a forearm knockdown. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru kicks Yano off the apron. Kanemaru kicks Tenzan in the gut. Kanemaru tees off on TenCozy. TenKoji Cutter for a one count. Suzuki dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Suzuki kicks Kojima in the gut. Overhand Chop Exchange. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima nails Suzuki with The Koji Cutter. Kojima removes the elbow pad. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Kanemaru counters with The Suntory Surprise. Kanemaru delivers the low blow to Yano. Kanemaru pours whiskey all over Kojima. Kanemaru hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Kanemaru attacks Yano with the whiskey bottle.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii, YOH, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos and GBH before the bell rings. Takahashi is putting the boots to Makabe. Takahashi punches Makabe in the back. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Forearm Exchange. Togo punches Makabe in the back. Togo with the greo roman eye poke. Togo tugs on Makabe’s hair. Ishii and EVIL starts brawling towards the backstage area. Makabe with two bodyslams. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Makabe tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks Sho off the ring apron. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh is raining down forearm shivers. House Of Torture gangs up on Yoh. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. EVIL attacks Ishii with a steel chair. The referee needs to get control of this match. Takahashi drives Makabe back first into the barricade. Sho rolls Yoh back into the ring. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Yoh into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Yoh’s back and chest. Togo with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL.

EVIL wraps the t-shirt around Yoh’s neck. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho kicks Yoh in the face. Sho whips Yoh into the exposed steel. House Of Torture continues to attack Yoh behind the referee’s back. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Yoh struggles to get back in the ring. Sho continues to repeatedly choke Yoh with his boot. Yoh grabs the right leg of Sho. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh blocks a boot from Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Sho tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Yoh in his tracks. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Togo attacks Ishii from behind. Ishii whips Togo into EVIL. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii shoves Takahashi into Togo. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Meeting Of The Minds. Ishii drops EVIL with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii toys around with EVIL. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. The referee admonishes Ishii. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. EVIL drives Ishii back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL rolls Ishii back into the ring.

EVIL stands on Ishii’s face. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the back. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi backs Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Ishii hulks up. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takahashi denies The Vertical Suplex. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Takahashi drops Ishii with The Big Boot. Honma tags himself in. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Takahashi runs into Honma. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma dodges The Big Boot. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma clears the ring. GBH with a Double Lariat. Honma with a Running Lariat for a two count. Yoh with forearm shivers to Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh dropkicks Sho to the floor. Honma goes for The PileDriver, but Togo gets in the way. Honma HeadButts Togo. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Takahashi denies The PileDriver. Takahashi sends Honma chest first into the exposed steel. Sho attacks Honma with the wrench. Takahashi connects with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taichi attacks Hirooki Goto before the bell rings. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold in the corner. Taichi is choking Goto with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi stands on Goto’s face. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Michinoku in the gut. War Drums to Michinoku and Sabre. Goto tags in Wato. Wato kicks Taichi in the gut. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato with a Hurricanrana. Wato blocks a boot from Michinoku. Wato sends Michinoku into the ropes. Wato leapfrogs over Michinoku. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Michinoku. Wato uppercuts Michinoku. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi drops Wato with The Big Boot. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Wato hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Wato with a forearm smash. Taichi side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Sabre clears the ring. Taichi stomps on Wato’s back. Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Taichi tags in Michinoku.

Michinoku stomps on Wato’s chest. Michinoku applies the cravate. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre transitions into a bridging straight jacket hold. Sabre stands on Wato’s face. Sabre tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Wato’s face. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Michinoku is putting the boots to Wato. Wato with two overhand chops. Wato with a forearm smash. Michinoku nails Wato with The Pump Kick for a two count. Wato avoids The SuperKick. Wato with a Flying Leg Lariat. Hashi and Sabre are tagged in. Sabre kicks Hashi in the face. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi unloads two blistering chops. Hashi drops Sabre with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke in the ropes. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Sabre with The Head & Arm Suplex. Taichi kicks Hashi in the back. Sabre applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Sabre pulls back the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Hashi. Hashi dodges The Running Boot. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto goes for The Running Bulldog, but Sabre counters with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Goto’s back. Michinoku sends Goto to the corner. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Taichi dumps Hashi out of the ring. Goto denies The Michinoku Driver. Goto with a forearm smash. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Taichi throws Wato into the canvas. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Taichi applies a waist lock. Goto backs Taichi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Sabre denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Michinoku fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Michinoku shoves Goto into Hashi. Michinoku with the backslide cover for a two count. Michinoku ducks a clothesline from Goto. Hashi SuperKicks Michinoku. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Chaos connects with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Master Wato via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb before the bell rings. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Sunset Flip/Low Dropkick Combination. Naito applies The Indian Death Lock. Khan whips Sanada into the steel barricade. United Empire breaks up the submission hold. Khan repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Henare follows that with a Mid-Kick. Khan with a Knee Drop. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Henare kicks Bushi out of the ring. Cobb HeadButts Naito. Cobb whips Naito across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Sanada trips Cobb from the outside. Naito with a low dropkick. Naito poses for the crowd. Naito tags in Sanada.

Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb catches Sanada in mid-air. Cobb goes for a Powerslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Cobb rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with a straight right hand. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan clotheslines the back of Sanada’s neck. Khan puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Sanada tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Sanada with his boot. Khan with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan nails Sanada with The Pump Kick for a two count. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan repeatedly drives his knee into Sanada’s back. Sanada applies Skull End. Khan answers with The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Sanada counters with a deep arm-drag. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Khan uppercuts Sanada. Khan with the irish whip. Sanada delivers The Missile Dropkick. Henare and Bushi are tagged in.

Bushi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Cobb punches Bushi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Henare in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi with The Backstabber for a two count. Henare denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Henare with a gut punch. Henare with Two Mid-Kicks. Henare follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare goes for The Street Of Rage, but Naito gets in the way. Naito with clubbing blows to Henare’s back. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Cobb catches Naito in mid-air. Cobb drives Naito back first into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with forearm shivers. Khan with a judo throw. Khan with a Pump Kick. Khan sends Bushi to the corner. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Khan follows that with a running clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Bushi denies The Street Of Rage. Henare HeadButts Bushi. Henare connects with The Street Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada & Ryusuke Taguchi

Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Takagi with a drop toe hold. Takagi applies a side headlock. Takagi with a side headlock takeover. Okada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a a hammerlock. Takagi backs Okada into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Takahashi and Taguchi are tagged in. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Taguchi with a flurry of rollups. Takahashi regroups in the corner. Takahashi side steps Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Taguchi with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Takahashi denies The La Magistral. Takahashi regains his composure on the outside. The referee is trying to calm down Taguchi.

Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Takahashi counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Taguchi and Takahashi are doing the running man in the center of the ring. Takahashi avoids The Hip Attack. Takagi knocks Okada off the ring apron. Takagi whips Okada into the steel barricade. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Takahashi puts his knee on Taguchi’s chest for a two count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a forearm shot across the backside of Taguchi. Takagi talks smack to Taguchi. Taguchi with a flurry of overhand chops. Taguchi drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Taguchi with a hip smash. Takagi dodges The Hip Attack. Takagi stands on Taguchi’s chest. Takagi with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi drags Taguchi to the corner. Takagi tags in Takahashi.

Wish Bone Attack. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi sends Taguchi to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Takahashi punches Taguchi in the back. Takagi blasts Okada off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Okada grabs a steel chair. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Taguchi holds onto the ropes. Taguchi with The Double Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Okada. Okada scores a forearm knockdown. Okada with a back elbow smash to Takagi. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Takahashi to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count. Takahashi denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Takahashi slaps Okada in the chest. Okada with a forearm smash. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Okada denies The Noshigami. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi with a deep arm-drag. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker.

Okada bodyslams Takagi. Okada dives over Takagi. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores the right jab. Takagi goes for The Ryukon Lariat, but Okada counters with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with The Three Amigos. Takagi launches Taguchi over the top rope. Taguchi with a knife edge chop. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi drops Takagi with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Okada knocks Takahashi off the apron. Takagi denies Dodon. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Takagi counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi with two short-arm clotheslines. Takagi bodyslams Taguchi. Takagi lands The Ryukon Elbow Drop for a two count. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi SuperKicks Okada. Takagi nails Okada with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi with a corner clothesline to Taguchi. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Taguchi rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Takagi decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask vs. KENTA, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenta will start things off. Kenta is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Kenta brings a chair into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes Kenta. Phantasmo and Eagles are tagged in. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Phantasmo sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo goes for The Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles dropkicks the back of Phantasmo’s left knee. Phantasmo avoids The Sliding Lariat. Phantasmo ducks under another clothesline from Eagles. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Eagles avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Eagles sends Phantasmo into the ropes. Eagles dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Eagles taunts Phantasmo. Phantasmo catches Eagles in mid-air. Eagles with a Modified Tiger Feint Kick. Eagles rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Combination Kicks. Tiger Mask stomps on Phantasmo’s face. Phantasmo denies The Tiger Driver. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Tiger Mask. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags himself in.

Ishimori rakes the back of Tiger Mask. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a fist drop for a one count. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Kenta with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a one count. Kenta slams Tiger Mask’s head on Phantasmo and Ishimori’s boots. Kenta with a forearm shot across the back of Tiger Mask. Kenta tags in Phantasmo. Back Rake Party. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Tiger Mask. Ishimori kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Eagles clears the ring. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Phantasmo with a gut punch. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Eagles with a back heel kick. Eagles with clubbing mid-kicks to Ishimori. Kenta pulls Eagles out of the ring. Kenta sends Eagles back first into the steel barricade. Kenta drives Eagles face first into the steel ring post. Bullet Club gangs up on Eagles. Phantasmo rolls Eagles back into the ring. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a Slingshot Senton. Ishimori stands on Eagles face. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta taunts Tanahashi. Kenta with heavy bodyshots. Kenta whips Eagles across the ring. Kenta with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Kenta tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo kicks Eagles in the ribs. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Bullet Club gets Eagles tied up in the tree of woe. Bullet Club clears the ring. Nether Regions Attack. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Eagles with forearm shivers. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Phantasmo goes for The Spinning NeckBreaker, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles hits The Asai DDT. Eagles tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Tanahashi bodyslams Phantasmo. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Phantasmo avoids The SlingBlade. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Tanahashi. Phantasmo tags in Kenta.

Kenta with forearm shivers. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Forearm/Running Boot Exchange. Kenta Powerslams Tanahashi for a two count. Kenta with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Tanahashi drops Kenta with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ishimori grabs Tiger Mask from behind. Tiger Mask kicks Phantasmo in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick to Ishimori. Kenta kicks the left shoulder of Tiger Mask. Kenta goes for The Discus Lariat, but Tiger Mask counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Eagles dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Tiger Mask puts Kenta on the top turnbuckle. Kenta with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask dropkicks Kenta in mid-air. Ishimori attacks Tiger Mask from behind. Tiger Mask reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Eagles blocks The Pump Kick. Ishimori denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles denies The Bloody Cross. Eagles unloads a flurry of kicks. Kenta attacks Eagles with a steel chair. Tanahashi nails Kenta with The SlingBlade. Phantasmo with Two Sudden Deaths. Tiger Mask SuperKicks Phantasmo. Ishimori dives over Tiger Mask. Ishimori with The Cipher Utaki. Kenta plants Tiger Mask with The GTS to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club lays out Tanahashi with The Triple PowerBomb into a pile of chairs.

Winner: KENTA, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

