NJPW Strong Results 11/26/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Aussie Open vs. Jakob Austin Young & Gregory Sharpe

Aussie Open attacks Young and Sharpe before the bell rings. Davis dumps Young out of the ring. Aussie Open repeatedly stomps on Sharpe’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. Young with a chop/forearm combination. Aussie Open answers with a double elbow knockdown. Aussie Open dumps Young and Sharpe out of the ring. Sharpe and Young gets sandwiched on the outside. Fletcher rolls Sharpe back into the ring. Davis with a cocky cover for a one count. Davis with forearm shivers for a two count. Davis applies a rear chin lock. Sharpe with heavy bodyshots. Davis unloads two knife edge chops. Sharpe with forearm shivers. Sharpe kicks Davis in the face. Sharpe dives over Davis. Sharpe with a Roundhouse Kick. Davis bodyslams Sharpe. Davis goes for a Senton Splash, but Sharpe ducks out of the way. Sharpe side steps Davis into a turnbuckle pad. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher whips Sharpe across the ring. Sharpe drops Fletcher with The La Mistica. Sharpe tags in Young. Young with a chop/forearm combination. Young with a Spinning Back Kick.

Fletcher whips Young across the ring. Young holds onto the ropes. Young drops down on the canvas. Young with a single leg dropkick. Young with a running chop. Fletcher blocks The Spinning DDT. Young ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Young applies The Octopus Stretch. Davis kicks Young in the face. Young blocks The Assisted Mid-Kick. Young with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fletcher goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Young lands back on his feet. Young with a flying forearm smash. Young tags in Sharpe. Sharpe with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Standing Switch Exchange. Sharpe with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sharpe with The La Magistral for a two count. Fletcher drives Sharpe back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Davis tags himself in. Fletcher whips Sharpe across the ring. Fletcher drops down on the canvas. Assisted Mid-Kick. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Aussie Open with forearm shivers. Young answers with clubbing hamstring kicks. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Second Match: Juice Robinson vs. Jake Something

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something pins Robinson’s shoulders to the mat for a two count. Robinson regroups on the outside. Robinson kicks Something in the gut. Robinson punches Something in the back. Side Headlock Exchange. Robinson whips Something across the ring. Something drops Robinson with three shoulder tackles. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something clotheslines Robinson over the top rope. Robinson slams Something’s head on the top rope. Robinson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Robinson removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson whips Something into the exposed steel for a one count. Robinson with forearm shivers across the back of Something. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Robinson applies a waist lock. Robinson whips Something into the turnbuckles. Robinson tugs on Something’s hair. Forearm Exchange. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Something. Robinson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Something lands back on his feet. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something with a Corner Spear. Something follows that with a Stage Dive. Something rolls Robinson back into the ring. Something with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Something whips Robinson across the ring. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Corner Clothesline Exchange.

Robinson puts Something on the top turnbuckle. Robinson with Three HeadButts. Robinson with a Top Rope Hurricanrana. Robinson follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick. Robinson goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Something counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Something is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Something whips Robinson across the ring. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson rolls Something over for a two count. Double Lariat. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Something. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Something shrugs off a short-arm lariat from Robinson. Robinson dumps Something face first on the exposed steel. Robinson rocks Something with a forearm smash. Robinson connects with The Rock Hard Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Blake Christian clocks Robinson with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Christian lands The Suicide Dive. Christian tees off on Robinson. Robinson retreats to the backstage area.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jay White vs. Fred Rosser

White is playing mind games with Rosser. White slaps Rosser in the face. White applies a side headlock. Rosser whips White across the ring. White bails out to the floor. White pulls Rosser out of the ring. White ducks under a chop from Rosser. White with a side headlock takeover. Rosser backs White into the blue turnbuckle pad. White kicks Rosser in the gut. White with another side headlock takeover. Rosser backs White into the ropes. Rosser with heavy bodyshots. Rosser whips White across the ring. White runs into Rosser. White drops down on the canvas. Rosser Powerslams White. Rosser clotheslines White over the top rope. Rosser plays to the crowd. Rosser blocks a punche from White. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser drives White shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosser applies a hammerlock on the ring post. Rosser rolls White back into the ring. White slams Rosser’s head on the top rope. White drives Rosser face first into the ring post. White dumps Rosser chest first on the apron. White mocks Rosser.

White is choking Rosser with his boot. White chops Rosser. White unloads two knife edge chops. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White rakes the eyes of Rosser. White with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White applies a waist lock. Rosser with a back elbow smash. White answers with a forearm across the back of Rosser. White whips Rosser into a turnbuckle pad. White applies another waist lock. Rosser with three sharp elbow strikes. White sends Rosser to the corner. White ducks a clothesline from Rosser. White drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Chop Exchange. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser kicks the right hamstring of White. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Rosser with a Running Hip Attack. Rosser follows that with a Seated Senton. Rosser with a double handed chop. Rosser blocks a boot from White. Rosser with a corner clothesline. Rosser with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Rosser with Two HeadButts. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Second Chop Exchange. White kicks Rosser in the gut. White drops Rosser with a DDT. White with a Running Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Rosser blocks The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Third Chop Exchange. White ducks a clothesline from Rosser. White with a Flatliner. White with a Release German Suplex. White follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Rosser denies The Sleeper Suplex. White is lighting up Rosser’s chest. White is choking Rosser with his boot. White kicks Rosser in the face. White with forearm shivers across the back of Rosser. Rosser fires back with three chops. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Rosser rolls White back into the ring.

Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but White lands back on his feet. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Rosser blocks it. Rosser with The Gut Check for a two count. White blocks The Chicken Wing. White decks Rosser with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. White denies The Emerald Flowsion. Rosser denies The Blade Runner. Rosser with a Rolling Elbow. Rosser connects with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Rosser applies The Chicken Wing. White with a low blow behind the referee’s back. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Rosser counters with The CrossFace Chicken Wing. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White plants Rosser with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, JR Kratos starts beating up Rosser. Kratos nails Rosser with a Deadlift BrainBuster. Kratos declares himself the next challenger for the Strong Openweight Championship to close the show.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 336 of The Hoots Podcast