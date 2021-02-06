NJPW Strong Results 2/5/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Kevin Knight vs. The DKC

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Knight brings DKC down to the mat for a one count. DKC applies a wrist lock. Knight puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Quick hand fighting. DKC with a single leg takedown. DKC applies a leg lock. Knight transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. DKC with clubbing knee smashes. DKC applies a side headlock. DKC with a side headlock takeover. Knight answers with the headscissors neck lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of DKC. Knight goes back to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. DKC reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Knight kicks DKC in the gut. Knight uppercuts DKC. Knight repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. DKC slaps Knight in the chest. DKC with forearm shivers. Knight with an uppercut/stomp combination. Knight follows that with a Hip Toss for a two count. Knight continues to stomp on DKC’s chest. DKC applies The Heel Hook.

DKC repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. DKC with an uppercut/overhand chop combination. DKC drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. DKC with The Hip Toss for a one count. DKC applies The Head & Arm Choke. Knight rolls DKC over for a two count. Knight kicks DKC in the gut. Knight punches DKC in the back. Knight bodyslams DKC for a two count. DKC answers with a knee lift. DKC with forearm shivers. Knight dropkicks DKC. Knight applies The Boston Crab. DKC refuses to quit. Knight with desperation stomps. Knight uppercuts DKC. Knight punches DKC in the back. DKC with The Spinning Back Fist. DKC delivers his combination offense. DKC with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. DKC whips Knight across the ring. DKC with a single leg dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, The DKC Chop. DKC connects with The Fist Drop for a two count. DKC makes Knight tap out to The Triangle Choke.

Winner: The DKC via Submission

– Kevin Kelly interviewed The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Jon Moxley. Moxley has heard every single thing Kenta has said about him over the last couple of months. It doesn’t matter who’s carrying briefcases or politicking around because someone has to go through him in order to become the US Champion. He’s obviously not a big fan of Bullet Club and what they stand for. Moxley wants the real Kenta to show up at February 26th.

Second Match: Brody King, Barrett Brown, and The Riegel Twins vs. Bateman, Misterioso, Adrian Quest, and Jordan Clearwater In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Barrett Brown and Adrian Quest will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown applies a side headlock. Quest whips Brown across the ring. Brown drops Quest with a shoulder tackle. Quest drops down on the canvas. Quest trips Brown. Rollup Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. Quest ducks a clothesline from Brown. Quest goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Brown holds onto the ropes. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Brown pie faces Quest. Quest applies a side headlock. Clearwater tags himself in. Clearwater kicks Brown in the ribs. Clearwater goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown rolls under a clothesline from Clearwater. Brown tags in Sterling. Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Sterling avoids The Running Leg Drop. Sterling with an Elevated Dropkick. Sterling hammers down on the back of Clearwater’s neck. Sterling slams Clearwater’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Sterling with clubbing shoulder blocks. Sterling tags in Logan. Logan with a Running European Uppercut. Logan tags in Sterling.

Sterling with a Running Boot. Sterling with The Standing MoonSault. Logan follows that with a Flying Elbow Drop. Sterling with the jackknife cover for a two count. Sterling continues to hammer down on the back of Clearwater’s neck. Sterling drives Clearwater back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. King tags himself in. King blasts Clearwater with a knife edge chop. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Clearwater lands back on his feet. Clearwater tags in Misterioso. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from King. Misterioso thrust kicks the midsection of King. Misterioso SuperKicks King for a one count. King reverses out of the irish whip from Misterioso. Misterioso with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Misterioso with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a one count. Misterioso kicks King in the back. King with a forearm smash. King with a blistering chop. King whips Misterioso across the ring. King sends Misterioso chest first into the canvas. King with a Senton Splash for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Logan.

Double Irish Whip. King bodyslams Misterioso. King uses The Riegel Twins and Brown as a weapon. King nearly bodyslams the referee. Logan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Logan with a forearm smash. Logan slaps Misterioso in the chest. Bateman drives his knee into Logan’s back. Misterioso with a Tilt-A-Whirl Face Plant. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman with an elbow drop. Bateman with a forearm smash. Bateman fish hooks Logan. Bateman with clubbing headbutts. Bateman with a short elbow drop. Bateman follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bateman stands on Logan’s face. Bateman tags in Clearwater. Clearwater with a straight right hand for a one count. Clearwater stomps on Logan’s back. Clearwater punches Logan in the back. Logan is displaying his fighting spirit. Clearwater denies The DDT. Clearwater hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Clearwater whips Logan into the red turnbuckle pad. Clearwater tags in Quest. Quest stomps on Logan’s chest. Quest with a straight right hand. Quest with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Quest applies a front face lock. Misterioso tags himself in.

Misterioso repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Logan. Misterioso stomps on the right knee of Logan. Misterioso is picking Logan apart. Bateman tags himself in. Bateman delivers a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Bateman sends Logan to the corner. Logan kicks Bateman in the face. Bateman catches Logan in mid-air. Logan creates distance with The Spike DDT. Logan tags in King. King clotheslines Bateman. King with a Back Body Drop to Quest. King unloads two knife edge chops. King with forearm shivers. Forever Clotheslines. King whips Misterioso into Clearwater. King with a Double Body Avalanche. King with The Running Cannonball Strike. King tags in Brown. Riegel Twins with Stereo Suicide Dives. King sends Brown crashing into Bateman and Clearwater on the outside. Brown rolls Bateman back into the ring.

King connects with The Spike PileDriver. Brown hooks the outside leg for a two count. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from King. Clearwater and Misterioso are double teaming King. Assisted Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Brown sends Clearwater and Misterioso tumbling to the floor. Brown applies a waist lock. Quest decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Brown drops Quest with The SomerSault NeckBreaker. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Brown. Misterioso with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Sterling SuperKicks Misterioso. Riegel Twins connects with The Doomsday BlockBuster. Clearwater with a double clothesline. Clearwater with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Clearwater goes for a Bodyslam, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown delivers The Running Knee. Brown ducks a clothesline from Bateman. Bateman plants Brown with This Is A Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bateman, Misterioso, Adrian Quest, and Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: TJ Perkins vs. Rey Horus

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Test Of Strength. Perkins with a back heel trip. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Perkins with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Horus sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Double Kick Up. That lead us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Horus with two sharp elbow strikes. Horus with a side headlock takeover. Horus ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Horus with a Spinning Back Kick. Horus with a knife edge chop. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Horus. Horus dives over Perkins. Perkins shoves Horus into the turnbuckle pad. Horus kicks Perkins in the chest. Horus with a Flying Arm-Drag Takeover. Perkins regroups on the outside. Horus slides out of the ring. Perkins with a Jumping Spinning Heel Kick. Perkins goes for a Suicide Dive, but Horus counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins dropkicks Horus in mid-air. Perkins with a knee drop for a two count.

Perkins whips Horus across the ring. Perkins scores the elbow knockdown. Perkins drives his knee into the midsection of Horus. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Perkins rams his forearm across the jaw of Horus. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins drives his knee into the left hamstring of Horus. Perkins with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Perkins dumps Horus back first on the canvas. Horus avoids The Slingshot Senton. Horus ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Standing Switch Exchange. Horus with a Headscissors Takeover. Horus with a Hurricanrana. Horus kicks Perkins in the gut. Perkins denies The Package PileDriver. Perkins slaps Horus in the chest. Perkins with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Horus avoids The Rebound Dropkick. Horus ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Horus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Horus lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Horus follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Horus slaps Perkins in the chest. Horus puts Perkins on the top turnbuckle. Perkins dives over Horus. Horus denies The Tornado DDT. Perkins with a running shoulder tackle. Horus side steps Perkins into the turnbuckle pad. Horus with a Leaping Head Kick from the floor. Horus dives over Perkins. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Horus reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Horus hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Horus applies a waist lock. Perkins transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with The Cobra Twist Driver for a two count. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Horus launches Perkins over the top rope. Perkins with a shoulder block. Perkins connects with The SpringBoard DDT for a two count. Horus negates The Mamba Splash. Perkins sends Horus crashing into the canvas. Horus avoids The Swanton Bomb. Perkins kicks Horus in the face. Horus plants Perkins with The Avalanche Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rey Horus via Pinfall

