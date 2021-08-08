NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/8/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Owens attacks Yano before the bell rings. Owens is raining down haymakers. Bullet Club gangs up on Yano. Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano sends Takahashi tumbling to the floor. Yano ducks a clothesline from Jado. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens tug on Yano’s hair. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Yano grabs Owens hair. The referee admonishes Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Owens with a toe kick. The referee snatches the turnbuckle pad away from Owens. Yano slaps Owens in the back of the head. Jado pulls Owens out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Jado sends Owens back first into the steel barricade. Jado slams Yano’s head on the ring apron. Owens starts choking Yano. Takahashi rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Yano. Owens fish hooks Yano. Owens tags in Jado. Jado repeatedly punches Yano in the ribs. Honma runs into the ring and starts dishing out forearms. Bullet Club gangs up on Honma. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Honma. Jado with a running knee lift. Owens follows that with The Jewel Heist.

Owens with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Makabe. Jado is choking Yano with his boot. The referee admonishes Jado. Jado tags in Takahashi. Jado stands on top of Yano. Takahashi slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi goes into the cover for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi tags in Owens. Owens toys around with Yano. Yano with forearm shivers. Owens rakes the eyes of Yano. Owens sends Yano to the corner. Owens with a running elbow smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens repeatedly kicks Yano in the face. Owens denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Makabe and Takahashi are tagged in. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Jado off the apron. Makabe with forearm shivers. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Takahashi starts biting Makabe’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Makabe. Takahashi sends Makabe face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Takahashi backs Makabe into the ropes. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Makabe responds with a BrainBuster. Jado kicks Makbe in the back. Jado with a shoulder block. Jado slams Makabe’s head on the top rope. Takahashi tags in Owens. Owens kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Jado with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Owens in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from Jado. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma delivers Two Kokeshi HeadButts. Honma plays to the crowd. Owens sends Honma crashing into the canvas. Owens drops Honma with The V-Trigger. Yano negates The Package PileDriver. Yano gets distracted by Jado. Owens kicks Yano into the referee. Owens ducks a clothesline from Honma. Owens shoves Honma into Yano. Owens delivers the low blow. Owens connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens floors Yano with another low blow. Owens is fixated with making Yano say, I Quit.

Winner: Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Forearm Exchange. Takagi applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Takagi walks over Kojima’s body. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Kojima ducks out of the way. Kojima with a running shoulder tackle. Goto and Sanada are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Goto across the ring. Sanada and Goto starts running the ropes. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Sanada sends Goto tumbling to the floor. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada dives over Goto. Goto kicks Sanada in the gut. Goto with a Standing Iconoclasm. Hashi stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Hashi knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Goto kicks Sanada in the back. Hashi decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Hashi SuperKicks Sanada. War Drums to Sanada and Naito. Ishii stomps on Sanada’s chest. Goto punches Sanada in the back. Goto tags in Kojima.

Goto and Kojima are putting the boots to Sanada in the corner. The referee tells Goto to get out of the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Kojima with a elbow drop for a two count. Sanada kicks out of multiple pin attempts from Kojima. Kojima kicks Sanada in the face. Kojima tags in Hashi. Hashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi has Sanada draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Sanada for a two count. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii toys around with Sanada. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii tells Naito to bring it. Sanada denies The Back Drop Driver. Ishii whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada kicks Ishii in the face. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii rises back on his feet. Sanada creates distance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Hashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Bushi drops Goto with The DDT. Bushi kicks Kojima off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi plays to the crowd. Bushi rolls Ishii back into the ring. Bushi hits The Draping DDT on the apron. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi toys around with Ishii. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Bushi with a running basement dropkick. Ishii drills Bushi with The BrainBuster. Ishii tags in Hashi.

Hashi whips Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito kicks Hashi in the face. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito whips Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with desperation boots. Naito with a Deep Arm-Drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Hashi’s head. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Hashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito stomps on Hashi’s chest. Naito puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Hashi sends Naito crashing into the canvas. Naito decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Hashi denies The Satellite DDT. Naito with an arm-drag escape. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Naito denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Naito. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Takagi off the apron. Kojima kicks Naito in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Naito to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Bushi runs interference. Sanada throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Naito tags in Takagi.

Takagi kicks Kojima in the gut. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kojima denies The Noshigami. Takagi applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Takagi with The DDT. Takagi side steps Kojima into the turnbuckle pad. Kojima takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Goto gets in the way. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat to Sanada. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Hashi SuperKicks Bushi. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi with combo forearms. Kojima negates The Pumping Bomber. Kojima drills Takagi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima prepares for The Lariat. Takagi decks Kojima with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Kojima with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, Bushi talks smack to Ishii. Ishii peppers Bushi with forearms. Ishii removes Bushi’s mask.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Gedo & Dick Togo In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

El Desperado and Dick Togo will start things off. Togo is playing mind games with Desperado. Togo kicks Desperado in the gut. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado scores a right jab. Desperado hammers down on the back of Togo’s neck. Desperado applies a side headlock. Kanemaru tags himself in. Kanemaru applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru with a Hammerlock Bodyslam. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Togo’s chest. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado kicks the left shoulder of Togo. The referee is distracted by Gedo. Desperado applies a deep hammerlock. Desperado backs on the left arm of Togo for a two count. Desperado slams Togo’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Desperado knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Kanemaru applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Desperado kicks Togo in the face. Togo denies The Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Togo punches Desperado in the jaw. Kanemaru kicks Togo in the gut. Gedo trips Kanemaru from the outside. Togo with a Double Foot Stomp across the back of Kanemaru’s knees.

Togo punches Desperado. Togo whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Gedo slams the left leg of Kanemaru on the apron. Gedo wraps the left leg of Kanemaru around the barricade. Gedo repeatedly kicks the barricade for added pressure. Kanemaru gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Togo slams the left knee of Kanemaru on the canvas. Togo repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Kanemaru. Togo drops his elbow on the left knee of Kanemaru. Togo applies a leg lock. Togo drags Kanemaru to the corner. Togo dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Gedo smashes the left knee of Kanemaru with a steel chair. Kanemaru gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Togo repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Kanemaru. Togo tags in Gedo. Bullet Club continues to pick apart Kanemaru’s knees. Desperado is pissed. Gedo grapevines the legs of Kanemaru. Togo is choking Kanemaru with his boot behind the referee’s back. Desperado drops Gedo with Loco Mono. The referee admonishes Desperado. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Gedo won’t let go of the hold. Gedo toys around with Kanemaru. Gedo drops his weight on the left leg of Kanemaru. Gedo tags in Togo. Togo stands on the left knee of Kanemaru. Togo with a straight right hand. Kanemaru uppercuts Togo. Kanemaru kicks Togo in the gut. Togo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Togo with a knife edge chop. Togo sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Togo in the face. Togo answers with another toe kick. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado knocks Gedo off the apron. Togo kicks Desperado in the gut. Togo whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado rolls Togo over for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Togo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Togo. Togo with a straight right hand. Desperado with a forearm smash. Togo answers with the greco roman eye poke. Togo applies a side headlock. Togo punches Desperado in the jaw. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Togo. Togo applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Kanemaru breaks the submission hold. Gedo viciously kicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Togo hits The Pedigree. Togo goes for The Senton Bomb, but Desperado gets his knees up in the air. Togo tags in Gedo.

Gedo decks Desperado with a JawBreaker. Desperado denies The SuperKick. Gedo with a greco roman eye poke of his own. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Gedo starts clipping away at the left knee of Kanemaru. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Kanemaru dropkicks Gedo. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Gedo side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Gedo rolls Kanemaru over for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Gedo in the gut. Kanemaru goes for The British Fall, but Gedo counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru denies The Gedo Clutch. Kanemaru grabs Gedo’s ears. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Togo runs interference. Desperado pulls Togo off the apron. Kanemaru goes for The Deep Impact, but Gedo gets his feet up in the air. Gedo blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Gedo dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Gedo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gedo applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Gedo’s chest. Togo shoves Desperado into the referee. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo goes for The Pedigree, but Desperado counters with a Back Body Drop. Desperado connects with Loco Mono. Gedo responds with The Brass Knuckle Punch. Kanemaru delivers the low blow. Kanemaru plants Gedo with Deep Impact to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Roppongi 3K vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

SHO and Tiger Mask will start things off. Tiger Mask kicks the right shoulder of Sho. Test Of Strength. Sho with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sho backs Tiger Mask into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho applies a side headlock. Tiger Mask whips Sho across the ring. Sho drops Tiger Mask with a shoulder tackle. Eagles kicks Sho in the gut. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Tiger Mask. Sho stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Sho whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Sho scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh punches and stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Yoh with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. R3K works on the left wrist of Tiger Mask. Sho knocks Eagles off the ring apron. Yoh with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask side steps Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Sho kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Sho applies a Full Nelson Lock. Tiger Mask kicks Yoh in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Yoh answers with a toe kick. Yoh sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask blasts Yoh with The Mid-Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles.

Eagles drops his knee on the back of Yoh’s left knee. Eagles with a Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Eagles kicks Yoh in the back. Yoh with forearm shivers. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Eagles drives his knee into the left hamstring of Yoh. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. Double Irish Whip. Double Soccer Kick. Double Mid-Kicks. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Tiger Mask with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask kicks Yoh in the back for a two count. Tiger Mask unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Yoh blocks a boot from Tiger Mask. Yoh creates distance with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sho and Eagles are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Sho. Sho drops Eagles with a running shoulder tackle. Sho plays to the crowd. Sho blasts Eagles with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Eagles with three sharp elbow strikes. Eagles denies The German Suplex. Sho kicks Eagles into the ropes. Eagles with a Jumping Knee Strike. Eagles dropkicks the back of Sho’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat across the back of Sho’s neck. Eagles with Two ShotGun Meteora’s for a two count. Sho avoids The 450 Splash. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Eagles with The Mid-Kick. Sho denies The Shiranui. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Yoh.

Yoh knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh pops back on his feet. Eagles kicks Yoh in the face. Eagles goes for a sunset flip, but Yoh counters with Three Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Yoh applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh applies a waist lock. Yoh punches Eagles in the back. Yoh goes for a German Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knees. Double SuperKick to Tiger Mask. Sho hits The Backstabber. Yoh with a single leg dropkick. Eagles denies The 3K. Eagles with a Spinning DDT/Dropkick Combination. Sho kicks Eagles in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles.

Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles applies hammerlock. Eagles stomps on the back of Yoh’s left knee. Yoh denies The Turbo Backpack. Yoh SuperKicks Eagles. Yoh connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh grapevines the legs of Eagles. Tiger Mask is putting the boots to Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask with The Tiger Driver. Sho with forearm shivers. Eagles kicks out the legs of Sho. Eagles kicks Sho off the apron. Tiger Mask lands The Suicide Dive. Eagles drops Yoh with The Asai DDT for a two count. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Yoh with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles delivers Two Roundhouse Kicks. Yoh rocks Eagles with a forearm smash. Yoh goes for The Superkick, but Eagles counters with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Yoh. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Yoh. Eagles makes Yoh tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask via Submission

Fifth Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

Taiji Ishimori and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Ishimori. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Ishimori across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi starts making Ishimori run the ropes. Ishimori stomps on Taguchi’s back. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Taguchi. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi leapfrogs over Ishimori. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a backhand. Taguchi drops Ishimori with The Hip Attack. Double Toe Kick to Phantasmo. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. Phantasmo and Wato are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato applies a side headlock. Wato with a side headlock takeover. Phantasmo answers with a headscissors neck lock. Wato floats over into another side headlock. Phantasmo whips Wato across the ring. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Phantasmo. Phantasmo with the bypass. Wato goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet.

Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo drop steps into a side headlock. Wato whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Wato. Phantasmo slips over Wato’s back. Wat goes for another Hurricarana, but once again Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo kicks Wato in the chest. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo is choking Wato with his boot. Phantasmo stomps on Wato’s face. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Wato’s neck for a two count. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo rakes the back of Wato. Phantasmo with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Taguchi breaks up the pinning opportunity. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori.

Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Ishimori gets Wato tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori with a Sliding Dropkick. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Diving Dropkick for a two count. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Back Rake Party. Ishimori is lighting up Wato’s chest. Ishimori with the irish whip. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Wato applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato creates distance with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Ishimori dropkicks Taguchi off the apron. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Ishimori counters with an Atomic Drop. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori mocks Taguchi. Ishimori and Taguchi are trading back and forth shots. Taguchi drops Ishimori with The Hip Attack. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Ishimori avoids The Bomaye. Rollup Exchange. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo and Wato are tagged in.

Wato ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Wato with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Wato lands The Tornilo. Wato rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Wato drops Phantasmo with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo with a roll through escape. Wato denies The CR II. Wato with a Bridging Jaccknife Hold for a two count. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato follows that with The Roundhouse Kick across the back of Phantasmo’s neck for a two count. Phantasmo drives Wato back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori knocks Taguchi off the apron. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Assisted CodeBreaker/MoonSault Combination for a two count. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Bullet Club connects with their SpringBoard Knee Strike/Spinning NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Ishimori attacks the midsection of Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi holds onto the ropes. Taguchi back drops Ishimori to the floor. Phantasmo clotheslines Taguchi over the top rope. Wato rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato follows that with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Phantasmo ducks out of the way. Phantasmo with a Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo palnts Wato with The CR II to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Updated Standings In The 2021 Super Jr. Tag League

1.) El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (2-0), 4 Points

2.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-0), 4 Points

3.) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-0), 4 Points

4.) Roppongi 3K (0-2), 0 Points

5.) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (0-2), 0 Points

6.) Gedo & Dick Togo (0-2), 0 Points

