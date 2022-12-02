NJPW World/Super Jr. Tag League Results 12/2/22

Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium Sub Arena

Osaka, Japan

First Match: (2) Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. (0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Kushida and Douki will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kushida with an arm-drag takeover. Douki takes control of the left arm of Kushida. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Kushida scores the ankle pick. Kushida applies a toe and ankle hold. Kushida with a back heel trip. Kushida blocks The Headscissors Takeover. Douki with another deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Kushida with a drop toe hold. Kushida applies a wrist lock. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Douki. Double Snap Mare. Double Knee Drop. Kanemaru kicks Kushida in the gut. Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kushida whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kushida with a gut punch. Knight with a running knee lift. Kushida brings Douki down to the mat. Kushida stomps on the left elbow of Douki. Kushida with an arm-ringer. Douki sends Kushida tumbling to the floor. Kanemaru kicks Knight off the ring apron. Douki sends Kushida chest first into the steel barricade. Douki drives Kushida crotch first into the steel ring post. Douki tags in Kanemaru.

Kushida gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Kanemaru whips Kushida across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Kushida. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Kushida on the canvas. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Wish Bone Attack. Douki slams the left knee of Kushida on the canvas for a one count. Douki stomps on the left knee of Kushida. Douki sends Kushida to the corner. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kushida blocks it. Douki kicks Kushida in the gut. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kushida lands back on his feet. Douki decks Kushida with a back elbow smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Knight and Kanemaru are tagged in. Kanemaru kicks Knight in the gut. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Knight dropkicks Kanemaru. Knight pops back on his feet. Knight with a Running Body Avalanche.

Kanemaru kicks Knight in the face. Knight with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Douki with two te kicks. Kushida sends Douki into the ropes. Knight dropkicks Douki to the floor. Kanemaru fights out of the electric chair position. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Kushida. Kanemaru shoves Kushida into Knight. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Knight follows that with a Twisting Frog Splash for a two count. Kushida dumps Douki out of the ring. Kanemaru blocks The Leaping DDT. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Knight. Knight blocks The Satellite DDT. Knight nails Kanemaru with The Pump Kick. Knight goes for The Frog Splash, but Kanemaru gets his knees up in the air. Douki with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Kanemaru bodyslams Knight. Douki with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kanemaru with The MoonSault for a two count. Kushida kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru dropkicks Kushida to the floor. Douki delivers The Day Break. Kanemaru connects with The Touch Out to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (0) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Kidd and Coughlin attacks Tanahashi and Yano before the bell rings. Coughlin dumps Yano out of the ring. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. KIdd with two haymakers. Kidd with a Mongolian Chop. Kidd whips Tanahashi across the ring. Kidd dropkicks Tanahashi for a two count. Kidd with a double handed chop. Kidd sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Kidd with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Kidd. Yano slaps Kidd in the back of the head. Yano whips Kidd into the exposed steel. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi whips Kidd into the exposed steel. Tanahashi kicks Kidd in the back. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano taunts Coughlin. Yano kicks Kidd in the gut. Yano with the irish whip. Kidd repeatedly kicks Yano in the face. Kidd removes a turnbuckle pad of his own. Kidd clocks Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Kidd tags in Coughlin.

Coughlin with two shoulder tackles. Coughlin unloads two knife edge chops. Coughlin with a corner clothesline. Yano side steps Coughlin into the exposed steel. Tanahashi kicks Coughlin in the gut. Meeting Of The Minds. Coughlin with a Double Belly to Back Suplex. Coughlin pops back on his feet. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Yano pulls Coughlin down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Coughlin counters with The Black Hole Slam. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kidd with a running chop. Kidd SuperKicks Tanahashi. Coughlin with a Fallaway Slam. Coughlin knocks Yano off the ring apron. Kidd drills Tanahashi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kidd answers with combo palm strikes. Kidd goes for The MoonSault, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Yano dumps Coughlin out of the ring. Tanahashi with The Slingshot Pescado. Yano PowerBombs Kidd. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Lio Rush & YOH vs. (0) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Yujiro Takahashi attacks Rush and Yoh on the stage. The House Of Torture gangs up on Rush and Yoh. Sho rolls Yoh back into the ring. House Of Torture repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho grabs the wrench. Rush Spears Sho. Yoh shoves Togo into Takahashi. Yoh with a Rising Knee Strike. Rush with a head kick. Rush follows that with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Yoh whips Togo across the ring. Chaos hits The 3K, but the referee is still laid out on the floor. Rush is trying to wake up the referee. Sho clocks Rush with the wrench. Takahashi nails Yoh with the walking stick. EVIL rolls the referee back into the ring. Sho connects with The Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO & Dick Togo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. (0) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks United Empire before the bell rings. EVIL drives Khan back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi sends Henare face first into the steel ring post. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi rolls Henare back into the ring. Takahashi whips Henare into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Henare out of the ring. Sho repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Takahashi kicks Henare in the gut. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Henare with two haymakers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL throws his t-shirt at Khan. EVIL rakes the eyes of Henare. Henare kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL toys around with Henare.

Henare with forearm shivers. Henare kicks the left hamstring of EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Henare. EVIL blocks a boot from Henare. Henare blocks the side thrust kick. Henare drops EVIL with a Mid-Kick. Henare tags in Khan. Khan tugs on EVIL’s hair. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan uppercuts Takahashi. EVIL kicks Khan in the gut. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Khan with The STO for a two count. Khan reapplies The Head & Arm Choke. The referee gets distracted by Sho. EVIL shoves Khan into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi slams Khan’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Khan answers with a Pump Kick. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with combo bodyshots. Henare is raining down forearms. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare blocks a boot from Takahashi.

Henare with a Spin Kick. Henare with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi starts biting Henare’s fingers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Henare. EVIL trips Henare from the outside. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi knocks Khan off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Henare avoids The Helluva Kick. Henare ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Meeting Of The Minds. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks EVIL in the back. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Henare applies The Ultima Clutch. Khan gets EVIL trapped in The Sheep Killer. Stereo Low Blows. Takahashi whips Henare into the referee. House Of Torture gangs up on Henare. Grey kicks Takahashi in the nuts. Double Groin Claw to Sho and Togo. Khan tries to attack EVIL with his bo staff. EVIL kicks Khan in the gut. Henare delivers the low blow to EVIL. Henare connects with The Streets Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. (4) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Ace Austin and Robbie Eagles will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Austin rocks Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles clings onto the ropes. Austin with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Austin. Eagles goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Eagles in the back. Austin tags in Bey. Austin kicks Eagles in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Eagles dives over Bey. Eagles crawls under Austin’s legs. Eagles kicks Austin into Bey. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger with rapid fire haymakers and hamstring kicks. Tiger with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Double Dropkick for a two count. Bey is trying to remove Tiger’s ask. Bey fish hooks Tiger. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Bey tags in Austin. Two Sweet Back Scratches. Austin stomps on Tiger’s back. Austin with a deep arm-drag. Austin delivers a papercut. Austin goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Austin whips Tiger into the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin stomps on Tiger’s chest. Austin tags in Bey. Tiger blocks The Double Leg Sweep. Tiger decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Tiger blocks a boot from Bey. Tiger sweeps out the legs of Bey. Tiger with a Spinning Mule Kick to Austin. Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Bey. Eagles with a running forearm smash. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles follows that with a Spin Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Austin kicks Eagles in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin sends Eagles to the corner. Eagles dives over Austin. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. Eagles with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Eagles with Two Corner Meteora’s for a two count. Eagles stomps on the left knee of Bey. Bey avoids The 450 Splash. Bey dodges The Roundhouse Kick from Eagles. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles kicks Bey in the face. Bey with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles responds with The Asai DDT. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger sends Bey to the corner. Tiger with a Roundhouse Kick. Bey denies The Tiger Driver.

Bey with a Superman Forearm. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Bey. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Apron Enzuigiri/Roundhouse Kick Combination. Tiger puts Bey on the top turnbuckle. Tiger with The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Eagles dumps Austin out of the ring. Bey denies The Tiger Suplex. Tiger HeadButts Bey. Eagles inadvertently superkicks Tiger. Austin tags himself in. Bey kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles with a chop/forearm combination. Bey answers with a Superman Forearm. Eagles propels Bullet Club over the top rope. Double Knee Strike. Bullet Club delivers The 1,2, Sweet on the floor. Tiger dodges The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Tiger applies a waist lock. Austin with two sharp elbow strikes. Tiger with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger applies The Reverse Double Arm-Bar. Austin puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tiger with combination kicks. Austin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Tiger lands back on his feet. Double Roundhouse Kick. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. (6) TMDK In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks TMDK before the bell rings. Archer punches Nicholls in the back. Suzuki tosses Haste around the ringside area. Archer is choking Nicholls with his boot. Suzuki rolls Haste back into the ring. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki sends Haste to the corner. Double Irish Whip. Haste decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Haste side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Nicholls with a corner clothesline.

Nicholls clotheslines Archer over the top rope. Haste kicks the left hamstring of Suzuki. Haste kicks Suzuki in the face. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Haste’s neck. Haste uppercuts Suzuki. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Haste. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Haste denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Haste. Suzuki goes for a Sleeper Hold, but Haste counters with a snap mare takeover. Haste rolls Suzuki over to pickup the victory. After the match, TMDK runs away from Suzuki.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman vs. (8) Bushi & Titan In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

El Lindaman and Titan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lindaman backs Titan into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Forearm Exchange. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan applies a wrist lock. Lindaman reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Titan dives over Lindaman. Lindaman with a back elbow smash. Lindaman with The Rolling Elbow. Lindaman applies a side headlock. Titan whips Lindaman across the ring. Lindaman drops Titan with a shoulder tackle. Titan drops down on the canvas. Titan leapfrogs over Lindaman. Lindaman with a running dropkick. Lindaman kicks Bushi in the gut. Lindaman hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Zayne with a leaping back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Lindaman in the face. Zayne dropkicks Bushi to the floor. Lindaman stomps on Titan’s chest. Lindaman stands on Titan’s chest. Lindaman bodyslams Titan. Lindaman slaps Titan in the ribs. Lindaman with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Lindaman goes for a Flying Splash, but Titan ducks out of the way. Titan SuperKicks Lindaman. Titan with combo hamstring kicks. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan sends Lindaman chest first into the canvas. Titan with another SuperKick for a two count. Titan tags in Bushi.

Bushi knocks Zayne off the ring apron. Bushi slaps Lindaman in the chest. Bushi with a double handed chop. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi fish hooks Lindaman. Bushi applies a figure four leg lock. Lindaman puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Lindaman’s back. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Lindaman. Bushi punches Lindaman in the back. Bushi tags in Titan. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Titan with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Titan kicks Lindaman in the face. Titan kicks the left hamstring of Lindaman. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Lindaman with a forearm smash. Titan answers with another Spinning Back Kick. Lindaman clings onto the top rope. Titan with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Lindaman. Lindaman with a Judo Throw. Lindman drops Titan with a DDT. Lindaman tags in Zayne. Zayne scores the elbow knockdown. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Zayne with a Lariat. Zayne with combo forearms. Zayne decks Titan with a back elbow smash. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Titan. Bushi applies the full nelson lock. Zayne kicks Titan in the face. Zayne drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop.

Zayne with a running elbow smash. Zayne puts Titan on the top turnbuckle. Zayne side steps Bushi into Titan. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne applies a waist lock. Bushi with two sharp elbow strikes. Zayne drops Bushi with a Pump Kick. Zayne goes for The Baja Blast, but Titan lands back on his feet. Titan ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Titan with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Lindaman kicks Titan in the gut. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Lindaman. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Lindaman. Titan SuperKicks Lindaman to the floor. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Titan rolls Zayne back into the ring. Titan kicks Zayne in the ribs. Titan tags in Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a corner clothesline. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Titan with a diving corner clothesline. Zayne blocks The CodeBreaker. Zayne with a forearm smash. Titan dives over Zayne. Lindaman hits The Exploder Suplex. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Lindaman. Lindaman dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. SuperKick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Lindaman lands The SomerSault Plancha. Zayne connects with The Taco Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (4) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

TJ Perkins and Clark Connors will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown. Connors applies a side headlock. Taguchi tags himself in. Perkins whips Connors across the ring. Perkins leapfrogs over Connors. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Connors drops Perkins with two shoulder tackles. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins kicks Connors in the gut. Wild Hips whips Perkins out of the ring. Double Irish Whip to Akira. Corner Hip Attack Party. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Taguchi kicks Perkins in the gut. Taguchi whips Perkins across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi makes United Empire run the ropes. Connors throws Akira into Perkins. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Akira gets in the way. Akira sends Connors into the ropes. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Connors. Akira dropkicks Connors to the floor. Perkins knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Akira with The Slingshot Pescado. Akira rolls Connors back into the ring. Perkins goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Perkins grapevines the legs of Connors. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins tags in Akira. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Connors in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Akira with a basement dropkick for a two count. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Akira applies a hammerlock. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Akira with a downward punch. Akira tags in Perkins. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Connors. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins goes for The Face Wash, but Connors counters with The Spear. Taguchi and Akira are tagged in. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Akira counters with The Atomic Drop. Akira makes Taguchi run the ropes. Taguchi drops Akira with a Running Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party for a two count.

Connors knocks Perkins off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Wild Hips goes for a Double Hip Attack, but Akira holds onto the ropes. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Akira applies a waist lock. Perkins sends Connors tumbling to the floor. Perkins blocks a boot from Taguchi. Taguchi decks Akira with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Taguchi pulls down his pants. Taguchi delivers The Stinkface. Rollup Exchange. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Misfired Sunset Flips. Stereo Stinkfaces. Assisted Hip Attack to Perkins for a two count. Taguchi tags in Connors. Double Bomaye for a two count. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Akira with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Taguchi answers with another Hip Attack. Perkins SuperKicks Taguchi. Forearm Exchange. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Connors Powerslams Perkins. Connors goes for The Trophy Kill, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Final Cut Combination for a two count. Taguchi unloads a flurry of strikes. Flapjack/X-Factor Combination. United Empire connects with The 2/2 to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (8) Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Sanada and Mark Davis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Davis applies a side headlock. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Sanada whips Davis across the ring. Davis drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Davis goes for a Counter Hip Toss, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Davis avoids the basement dropkick. Davis goes for a Senton Splash, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Davis answers with the headscsissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Naito and Fletcher are tagged in. Fletcher signals for the test of strength. Naito kicks the left knee of Fletcher. Naito with clubbing blows to Fletcher’s back. Naito mocks Fletcher. Naito kicks Fletcher in the gut. Naito rakes the eyes of Fletcher. Naito punches Fletcher in the back. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito knocks Fletcher off the ring apron. Tranquillo Pose. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. Fletcher pulls Sanada off the apron. Fletcher whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Fletcher applies a sleeper hold in the ropes. Red Shoes admonishes Fletcher. Fletcher bodyslams Naito for a one count. Fletcher tags in Davis.

Fletcher stomps on Naito’s chest. Davis is raining down forearms. Davis puts his knee on Naito’s chest for a one count. Davis drives Naito face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Davis tags in Fletcher. Naito with a gut punch. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito hammers down on the back of Fletcher’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Fletcher’s head. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada dropkicks Fletcher. Sanada dropkicks Davis off the apron. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Fletcher blocks The TKO. Sanada sends Fletcher tumbling to the floor. Aussie Open avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Davis ducks a clothesline from Sanada. LIJ gets sandwiched on the outside. Davis rolls Sanada back into the ring. Fletcher hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Toe Kick/Gut Punch Combination. Davis is choking Sanada with his knee. Davis bodyslams Sanada for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Senton Splash. Fletcher hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Fletcher drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Fletcher hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Fletcher goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada with a Vertical Suplex. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Naito knocks Davis off the apron. Naito kicks Fletcher in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito ducks a clothesline from Davis. Naito with a full nelson switch. Davis sends Naito into the ropes. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Davis. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito repeatedly stomps on Fletcher’s chest. Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Fletcher unloads three knife edge chops. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies a grounding full nelson lock. Fletcher puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito with repeated back elbow smashes. Fletcher with a Release Half & Half Suplex. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Davis goes for The Burning Hammer, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks a clothesline from Davis. Naito drops Davis with The Satellite DDT. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada sends Davis to the corner. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Double Basement Dropkick. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Davis blocks The Tiger Suplex. Davis ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Davis with a Spinning Burning Hammer for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher knocks Naito off the apron. Sanada blocks The Assisted Mid-Kick. Sanada uses the right leg of Fletcher as a weapon. Sanada rolls Fletcher over for a two count.

Sanada blocks a boot from Fletcher. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Butterfly Suplex/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Fletcher with a Flying Dropkick. Misfired Tombstone PileDrivers. Sanada decks Fletcher with a back elbow smash. Naito knocks Davis off the apron. Sanada applies The Swinging Skull End. Fletcher avoids The Muto MoonSault. Fletcher with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Davis blocks The Satellite DDT. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination to Naito. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis inadvertently clotheslines Fletcher. Sanada drops Davis with The Magic Screw. Sanada tags in Naito. Davis blocks a boot from Naito. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with The Esperanza. Davis responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fletcher with a diving corner clothesline. Davis with a sliding forearm. Fletcher tags himself in. Double Lariat. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis counters with The Destino for a two count. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Naito denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Naito with a Rolling Cap Kick. Fletcher with a Flying Leg Lariat. Fletcher goes for a Tombstone PileDriver, but Naito lands back on his feet. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito follows that with a Spinning DDT. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Updated WTL Standings

– Aussie Open (4-1)

– TMDK (4-1)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (3-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (3-2)

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (3-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-2)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (3-2)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-3)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-5)

– Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-5)

Updated SJTL Standings

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (5-1)

– TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (5-1)

– Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (5-1)

– Lio Rush & YOH (4-2)

– Bushi & Titan (4-2)

– Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-4)

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (2-4)

– Kushida & Kevin Knight (1-5)

– SHO & Dick Togo (1-5)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-5)

