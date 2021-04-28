NJPW Wrestling Satsuma No Kuni Results 4/28/21

Kagoshima Arena

Kagoshima, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tiger Mask & Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Gabriel Kidd and Yota Tsuji will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji drop steps into a side headlock. Tsuji with a side headlock takeover. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd with a Hip Toss. Kidd bodyslams Tsuji for a two count. Kidd with another bodyslam. Kidd tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a knee drop. Tiger Mask dropkicks Tsuji. Tiger Mask repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask slaps Tsuji in the face. Tiger Mask unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Tiger Mask applies the single leg crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tiger Mask tags in Kidd. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kidd HeadButts Tsuji for a two count. Kidd punches Tsuji in the back. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Kidd tags in Tiger Mask.

Tiger Mask with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Tiger Mask applies The Camel Clutch. Uemura breaks up the submission hold. Tiger Mask with a knife edge chop. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji bodyslams Tiger Mask. Tsuji tags in Uemura. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Uemura with two deep arm-drags. Uemura with two dropkicks. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Tiger Mask answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Uemura dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kidd breaks up the submission hold. Uemura tags in Tsuji. Tsuji knocks Kidd off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Tiger Mask tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd kicks Uemura in the gut. Kidd dumps Uemura out of the ring. Kidd drops Tsuji with a running shoulder tackle. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd sends Tsuji to the corner. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd bodyslams Tsuji. Kidd hits The Senton Splash for a two count. Tsuji with an open palm strike. Kidd responds with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji denies The Butterfly Suplex. Kidd with a double hand chop. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop. Tsuji dropkicks Tiger Mask to the floor. Forearm Exchange. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji connects with The Spear. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji refuses to let go of the hold. Uemura dropkicks Tiger Mask to the floor. Tsuji delivers The Giant Swing. Tsuji makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura via Submission

Second Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Suzuki Gun on the stage before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Kagoshima. Bullet Club tosses Suzuki Gun around the ringside area. Tonga with clubbing blows to Douki’s chest. GOD starts choking Taichi on the floor. Jado blasts Douki with the kendo stick. Tonga rolls Taichi back into the ring. Tonga with three elbow smashes. Tonga tags in Jado. Jado kicks Taichi in the gut. Jado is raining down haymakers. Jado shoves down the referee. Jado toys around with Taichi. Taichi starts choking Jado. Loa tags himself in. Bullet Club gangs up on Taichi in the corner. Loa knocks Douki off the ring apron. Jado attacks Taichi behind the referee’s back. Loa bodyslams Taichi. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Taichi side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga denies The Kamagiri Kick. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Tonga is choking Taichi with his boot. The referee admonishes Tonga.

Taichi avoids The Stinger Splash. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre with three uppercuts. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre drops Loa with The Tornado DDT. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Tonga with a Hip Toss. Sabre cranks on Tonga and Jado’s necks. Sabre applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Loa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. GOD hits Guerrilla Warfare. Douki with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Douki slips over Tonga’s back. Douki ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Douki with a Running Hurricanrana. Jado nails Douki with the kendo stick. GOD connects with The Magic Killer. GOD prepares for another Magic Killer, but Taichi counters with multiple ladder shots which causes the disqualification. After the match, Taichi starts choking Tonga with the ladder.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado via Disqualification

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Gedo tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Tanahashi grabs Gedo’s beard. Tanahashi tags in Taguchi. Team Tanahashi works on Gedo’s beard. Taguchi clears the ring. Taguchi with the irish whip. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Running Elbow Smash Party. Taguchi stands on the middle turnbuckle. Takahashi starts biting Taguchi’s backside. Takahashi kicks Taguchi out of the ring. Takahashi drives Taguchi back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi sends Taguchi face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Gedo bites Taguchi’s hip. The referee admonishes Gedo. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi applies a wrist lock. Takahashi starts biting Taguchi’s fingers. Takahashi sends Taguchi shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi thrust kicks the hip of Taguchi for a two count. Takahashi tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s hip. Taguchi is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Taguchi goes for The Hip Toss, but Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Taguchi creates distance with The Roll Through Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato with a leaping uppercut. Takahashi kicks Wato in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Wato shoves Ishimori into Takahashi. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Wato with The Big Boot. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick.

Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Wato with a JawBreaker. Wato denies The SuperKick. Wato with The Windmill Kick. Wato tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with an elbow drop. Tanahashi follows that with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Gedo goes for The Ace Runner, but Takahashi gets in the way. Takahashi sends Tanahashi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Taguchi counters with Two Hip Attacks. Taguchi kicks Gedo in the gut. Taguchi punches Gedo in the back. Double Hip Attack. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Tanahashi connects with The Slingblade. Tanahashi makes Gedo tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

The United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Takagi. Ospreay starts biting Takagi’s ears. Khan blocks a boot from Naito. Khan drives Naito back first into the ring apron. Takagi hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Khan rolls Naito back into the ring. Khan bodyslams Naito for a two count. Khan toys around with Naito. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan uppercuts Naito for a two count. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Naito. Double HeadButt. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Henare kicks Naito in the back. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ospreay with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Ospreay takes a victory lap. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Naito. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Naito in the ribs. Naito with forearm shivers. Khan chops Naito’s hair. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s head. Khan stops Naito in his tracks. Khan dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan punches Naito in the back. Khan with a knife edge chop. Khan whips Naito across the ring. Naito drops Khan with a flying forearm smash. Takagi and Ospreay are tagged in.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Standing Switch Exchange. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi kicks Henare in the face. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi shoves Henare into Ospreay. Takagi with a double clothesline. Cobb runs interference. Cobb sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi kicks Cobb in the gut. Takagi with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi kicks Ospreay in the face. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Swing and Miss Display. Ospreay with a Stunner. Ospreay goes for a Hurricanrana, but Bushi counters with a basement dropkick. Bushi knocks Henare off the apron. Takagi tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the chest. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay tags in Henare. Henare denies The TKO. Sanada decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Henare. Sanada blocks a boot from Henare. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada dropkicks Henare to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Henare back into the ring.

Sanada dives over Henare. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare whips Sanada across the ring. Henare with The Vertical Suplex. Henare knocks LIJ off the ring apron. Sanada denies The Rampage. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sanada with forearm shivers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Henare tags in Cobb. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada counters with a Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Cobb in the gut. Bushi drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Cobb denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

United Empire delivers their combination offense. Cobb connects with The Spin Cycle for a two count. All hell is breaking loose in Kagoshima. Naito decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan with an elbow drop. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Henare with The Big Boot. Takagi drops Henare with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay dives over Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi goes for a Geraman Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with a Hurricanrana. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Irish Whip. Cobb shoves Takagi into Bushi. Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Bushi rolls Cobb over for a two count. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Cobb responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Cobb plants Bushi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Toru Yano (c) vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo In The Darkness Blindfold Match For The KOPW 2021 Provisional Championship

Tug of War. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Yano removes the red turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the red turnbuckle pad at EVIL. Yano puts the blindfold over EVIL’s head. Yano rolls EVIL over for a two count. Yano argues with the referee. EVIL puts the blindfold over Yano’s head. Yano denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. EVIL with a forearm smash. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Togo blasts Yano with the red turnbuckle pad. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Yano. EVIL wraps the chair around Yano’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL tapes Yano’s hands to the steel barricade. EVIL with rapid fire toe kicks. EVIL starts choking Yano. The referee removes Yano from the barricade. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL with a knee lift. EVIL puts the blindfold over the ring announcers head. EVIL drives Yano back first into the barricade. EVIL rolls Yano back into the ring. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel for a two count.

EVIL repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. Yano with heavy bodyshots. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. EVIL kicks Yano out of the ring. EVIL and Togo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. EVIL puts Yano under the ring. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. EVIL continues to stomp on Yano’s back. Yano ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Yano rakes the eyes of EVIL. Yano sends EVIL back first into the exposed steel. Yano runs EVIL into Togo. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Blindfold Tug of War. Yano side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Yano goes for the low blow, but the referee gets in the way. EVIL shoves Yano into the referee. Yano blinds Togo.

Low Blow Exchange. Both guys avoids the referee’s ten count. EVIL with two toe kicks. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Double Leg Takedown Combination. Yano catapults EVIL face first into the exposed steel. The lights go out in the building. EVIL wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. EVIL with a Running Lariat for a two count. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Yano denies Everything Is EVIL. Yano inadvertently rakes the eyes of the referee. EVIL and Togo gangs up on Yano. Yano negates The Magic Killer. Yano shoves EVIL into Togo. Yano with a double low blow. Yano puts the blindfold over EVIL’s head. EVIL lays out Togo with Everything Is EVIL. Yano delivers another low blow. Yano connects with the schoolboy rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion, Toru Yano via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Roppongi 3K (c) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Yoh and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Desperado attacks Yoh from behind. Kanemaru knocks Sho off the ring apron. Desperado kicks Yoh in the gut. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh dropkicks Desperado. Kanemaru kicks Yoh in the gut. Kanemaru punches Yoh in the back. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru. Yoh punches Kanemaru in the back. Yoh uppercuts Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Yoh kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru sends Sho tumbling to the floor. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado whips Sho into the steel barricade. Kanemaru stomps on Yoh’s chest. Kanemaru whips Yoh across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Wish Bone Attack. Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado talks smack to Yoh. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado hyperextends the left knee of Yoh. Desperado with The Knee Crusher. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru wraps the left leg of Yoh around the steel ring post. Kanemaru repeatedly kicks the left knee of Yoh. Suzuki Gun continues to use the ring post as a weapon. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Kanemaru goes back to stomping on the left knee of Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a Frog Splash on the left knee of Yoh for a two count. Desperado goes for another Knee Crusher, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Desperado stomps on Yoh’s back. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Yoh drops Desperado with The Pele Kick. Yoh tags in Sho.

Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho holds onto the ropes. Sho sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Sho dropkicks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Desperado with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho denies The SpineBuster. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Kanemaru pulls Sho out of the ring. Kanemaru sends Sho face first into the barricade. Kanemaru with The Slicing Leg Drop. Kanemaru rolls Sho back into the ring. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick. Desperado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru applies The Camel Clutch. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Kanemaru sends Sho face first into Desperado’s boots. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Desperado repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Desperado bodyslams Sho. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru toys around with Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Sho with a running knee lift. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado stops Sho in his tracks. Double Irish Whip. Sho creates distance with The Double Spear. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh with two elbow knockdowns. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker. Yoh delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Desperado works on the left shoulder of Yoh. Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Yoh. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Yoh denies Pinche Loco. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Desperado kicks the left knee of Yoh. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow. Yoh with The Pumphandle Flatliner for a two count.

Yoh goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Desperado counters with The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Sho breaks up the submission hold. Kanemaru dumps Sho out of the ring. Kanemaru sends Sho back first into the barricade. Sho with a running forearm smash. Desperado with The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Yoh denies Pinche Loco. Standing Switch Exchange. Yoh with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Sho and Kanemaru are tagged in. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the face. Sho with forearm shivers. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru uses Red Shoes for leverage. Sho denies The Spinning DDT. Sho Spears Kanemaru for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Sho. Kanemaru with The Spinning DDT.

Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru bodyslams Sho. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru argues with Red Shoes. Sho avoids Deep Impact. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru. Desperado Spears Yoh. Sho with Three German Suplex’s. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Yoh SuperKicks Kanemaru. BackStabber/Single Leg Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru denies The 3K. Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. R3K connects with The 3K for a two count. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh avoids Loco Mono. Double SuperKick. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count. Kanemaru with a jackknife cover for a two count. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho hits The Cross-Arm PileDriver for a two count. R3K plants Kanemaru with The Strong X to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Roppongi 3K via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 254 of The Hoots Podcast