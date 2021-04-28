During his interview with The Big Issue, Drew McIntyre spoke on how much he’d like to see the UK land a major WWE PPV. Here’s what he had to say:

The UK deserves a significant pay-per-view. It’s such an incredible fanbase, a huge audience, they’re so passionate. There hasn’t been a huge show since 1992 when we sold out Wembley Stadium with over 80,000 people. I want to make that happen again, be that at Hampden or Ibrox or wherever it may be. Maybe Wembley again. But if it takes myself and Tyson Fury to draw some outside eyeballs besides just the WWE fans – the new WWE fans, we’ll call them – I want to make it happen.

