It looks like the LWO are coming to New Year’s Evil.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, The No Quarter Catch Crew issued a challenge.

The challenge was to the LWO for a showdown at the upcoming NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 special event, which takes place next Tuesday night on NXT on USA.

Also scheduled for New Year’s Evil is Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi in the Men’s Breakout Tournament finals, Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley in a bout where if Henley loses, she must become Stratton’s servant, as well as Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT World title and Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s title.

