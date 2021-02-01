Actor Dustin Diamond passed away at the age of 44 today after recently being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Diamond was best known for playing “Screech” on Saved By The Bell, but he also made several pro wrestling appearances over the years, and was a big fan of the sport.

Diamond appeared as a contest on WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling back in 2008, and made several appearances with Memphis Championship Wrestling in the early 2000s, and for multiple indie companies in later years, including FTW in New York City, and AAW in Chicago.

Diamond also competed in a Boxing Match during a NWA TNA pay-per-view from Nashville, Tennessee on September 18, 2002. Diamond defeated Tiny The Timekeeper by KO in that bout. Video from the match can be seen below, along with a clip with The Kat from MCW.

Hogan took to Twitter and paid tribute to Diamond this afternoon, looking back to their time on the CMT series.

“Dustin was the brightest light,I would always love to hear his take on wrestling psychology! HH,” Hogan wrote.

You can see Hogan’s full tweet with photos below, along with the clips of Diamond in MCW and NWA TNA:

