The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that former two-tme Knockouts tag champion and current free agent Kiera Hogan is the final entrant in the women’s invitational cup, a battle royal that takes place at the August 28th all women’s Empowerrr pay per view.
Ladies & Gentlemen, #TheHottestFlame is now ALSO #TheHottestFreeAgent, and she wants to join the #EMPOWERRR Women’s invitational. 🔥
We asked @MickieJames, & she said “Yes!” 🙌
So please welcome your final entrant: @HoganKnowsBest3‼️
Other entrants in the matchup include Thunder Kitty, Debbie Malenko, Jennacide, Lady Frost, Chelsea Green, Bianca Carelli, Jamie Senegal, Tootie Lynn and Masha Slamovich, with the winner receiving a world title opportunity at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay per view one night after Empowerrr.