The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that former two-tme Knockouts tag champion and current free agent Kiera Hogan is the final entrant in the women’s invitational cup, a battle royal that takes place at the August 28th all women’s Empowerrr pay per view.

Ladies & Gentlemen, #TheHottestFlame is now ALSO #TheHottestFreeAgent, and she wants to join the #EMPOWERRR Women’s invitational. 🔥

We asked @MickieJames, & she said “Yes!” 🙌

So please welcome your final entrant: @HoganKnowsBest3‼️

👉 https://t.co/KhexS3l4OE pic.twitter.com/FBxjUSruCb

— NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2021