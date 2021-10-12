The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

– Mickie James makes a special announcement

– Kamille & Thom Latimer address Strictly Business

– NWA TV Title Match: Tyrus (c) vs. Jordan Clearwater

– Kylie Rae, Chelsea Green, and Melina speak

– Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Kratos & Aron Stevens vs. The End

– Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Hawx Aerie vs. Sal Rinauro & Mims

– James Storm makes his argument