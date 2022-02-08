The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke returns

Team War: Aron Stevens, Kratos & Judias vs. Idolmanis Sports Management (Tyrus, Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater) vs. Rodney Mack and The End (Parrow & Odinson) vs. Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor, Captain YUMA & Rush Freeman)

NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & El Rudo vs. Victor Benjamin and The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Homicide and La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. Colby Corino and The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)