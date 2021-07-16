The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles are being brought back.

Mickie James, NWA owner Billy Corgan, and NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis took to Instagram today to announce that the titles are being revived. The new champions will be crowned at the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28. Mickie, who is producing the NWA’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, noted that she is scouring the business for the top women’s tag teams to work the division.

“Also HUGE decision and Announcement from Billy & myself. We are bringing back the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships. The winner will be Crowned at EmPowerrr. I’m scouring for the top teams and I know we ALL can’t wait to see the championships brought back to their former glory. Thank you everyone for tuning in,” Mickie wrote as the video caption.

The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles were first introduced some time before 1952. They were deactivated on April 4, 1984 after the NWA sold the titles to WWE, where they became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Princess Victoria and Velvet McIntyre, who were the last champions under the NWA, were also recognized as the inaugural champions in WWE.

Corgan confirmed that the new title belts are being made right now. Mickie said they are looking for “stellar” tag teams to compete for the straps, and also mentioned how they have looked for NWA Legends to come and be a part of the EmPowerrr event that night as they crown new champions.

On a related note, tickets for the NWA women’s pay-per-view and the NWA 73 pay-per-view, which is the 73rd anniversary of the promotion, will go on sale today at 6pm ET via Ticketmaster. NWA 73 will air the next night, Sunday, August 29. Both events will stream live on FITE, from the legendary Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis. Following the two pay-per-view events, there will be NWA Powerrr TV tapings on August 30 and August 31. There will also be a NWA FanFest on both pay-per-view days. Times and prices for the FanFest will be announced soon, while times for the TV taping will also be announced soon.

FITE is currently offering a two-pay-per-view stream bundle for $39.99, or each event for $24.99.

The NWA has touted how the doors will be open for full attendance as this is the first time in years that the promotion has been on the road for a major event. Corgan noted in the Instagram video that the local interest in St. Louis is like nothing he’s seen since being with the company.

Besides the match to crown new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, EmPowerrr will also see Kamille defend her NWA World Women’s Title. There will also be the NWA Women’s Invitational, which is a tournament of up & coming women’s wrestlers. The winner of the tournament will defend each year during the NWA Anniversary Weekend. The winner will also receive a title shot at the NWA 73 pay-per-view the next night. Tootie Lynn has been announced as the first entrant to the NWA Women’s Invitational.

Besides Kamille’s title defense against the Women’s Invitational winner, the NWA 73 pay-per-view will also feature Mickie issuing an Open Challenge for her in-ring debut for the company. She will not be wrestling at EmPowerrr.

Aldis, James and Corgan also celebrated a major milestone for Aldis’ title reign as he has now held the title for 1,000 days. Aldis won the title back during the NWA 70th Anniversary Show on October 21, 2018, by defeating Cody Rhodes. He is a two-time champion. Aldis last defended his title at the When Our Shadows pay-per-view on June 6, retaining over Trevor Murdoch. There is no word yet on who his opponent will be for the NWA 73 event.

Stay tuned for more from the NWA. You can see Mickie’s full Instagram post below:

