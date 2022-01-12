NWA Powerrr Results 1/11/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show started with Melina being interviewed by May Valentine. Melina says that she feels disrespected when she’s offered to be in number one contendership matches. If anything, Melina should have endless opportunities at the NWA Worlds Women’s Championship due to her legendary status and she’s not afraid to be fired because she knows her worth.

First Match: Kiera Hogan vs Jennacide w/Taryn Terrell vs. Christi Jaynes vs. Kenzie Paige In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Get A Shot At The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship

Everybody gangs up on Jennacide after the bell rings. Jennacide with a double clothesline. Hogan with forearm shivers. Jennacide shoves Hogan. Hogan dropkicks Jennacide. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Jaynes. Hogan sends Jaynes to the corner. Hogan with a corner clothesline. Paige lands The Suicide Dive. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Paige with forearm shivers. Paige sends Hogan into the ropes. Jennacide pulls Hogan out of the ring. Jennacide slams Hogan’s head on the ring apron. Paige rolls under a clothesline from Jennacide. Paige with a chop/forearm combination. Paige kicks the right knee of Jennacide. Paige drops Jennacide with The Flatliner for a two count. Jaynes with forearm shivers. Jaynes with a Rising Knee Strike. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Hogan goes for The Cazadora Bulldog, but Jaynes counters with The Cutter. Jennacide goes into the cover for a two count.

Jaynes tugs on Paige’s hair. Paige slaps Jaynes in the face. Paige with a knife edge chop. Jennacide reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Jennacide with a running uppercut. Jennacide with a corner clothesline. Jennacide follows that with a short-arm lariat. Jaynes tries to steal the cover for a two count. Overhand Chop Exchange. Jennacide catches Jaynes in mid-air. Jennacide hits The Spinning Flatliner for a two count. Jennacide with a double leg takedown. Jennacide stomps on the midsection of Paige. Jennacide applies The Sharpshooter. Double Sleeper Hold. Jennacide backs Hogan and Jaynes into the turnbuckles. Hogan and Paige avoids the double clothesline. Double SuperKick. Paige SuperKicks Jaynes. Jaynes with a palm thrust. Jaynes hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Jaynes sends Jennacide shoulder first into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Jaynes lands The Orihara MoonSault. Hogan with a straight right hand. Hogan rolls Jaynes back into the ring. Jaynes ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Jaynes goes for The TKO, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Hogan connects with Face The Music to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

– La Rebellion pokes fun at The OGK losing their jobs. The OGK has their eyes set on the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

– You can get an exact replica of The 10 Pounds Of Gold by visiting Fandubelts.com/NWA

– Cyon tells May Valentine that he’s not going to apologize for he is or his wrestling background. He wants the audience to judge him based on his performance in the ring.

Second Match: Anthony Mayweather vs. Matthew Mims

Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mayweather backs Mims into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Mayweather applies a side headlock. Mims whips Mayweather across the ring. Mayweather drops Mims with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Mims with a waist lock go-behind. Mims applies a side headlock. Mayweather sends Mims into the ropes. Mims with a shoulder tackle for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Mayweather drives Mims back first into the turnbuckles. Shoulder Block Exchange in the corner.

Mims reverses out of the irish whip from Mayweather. Mayweather dives over Mims. Mayweather rolls Mims over for a two count. Mims ducks a clothesline from Mayweather. Mims rolls Mayweather over for a two count. Mims continues to be hesitant because of Jax Dane’s mind games. Mayweather with a chop/forearm combination. Mayweather puts Mims on the top turnbuckle. Mayweather with a forearm smash. Mayweather HeadButts Mims. Mims denies The SuperPlex. Mims sends Mayweather crashing into the canvas. Mims refuses to dive off the top turnbuckle. Mayweather tells Mims to put his personal feelings to side and focus on business. Mims decides to lay down on the canvas. Mayweather refuses to take the cheap victory. Mims exits the ring and doesn’t want to fight Mayweather because of Dane. Mayweather tells Mims to focus. Mims rolls Mayweather back into the ring before the referee’s ten count.

Winner: Anthony Mayweather via Count-Out

Third Match: The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. The Rude Dudes

JTG and El Rudo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rudo drives his knee into the midsection of JTG. Rudo is throwing haymakers at JTG. Rudo turns his back on JTG. JTG ducks under a chop from Rudo. JTG with a sliding uppercut. JTG dropkicks Rudo. JTG with a deep arm-drag. JTG applies an arm-bar. Dango tags himself in. Dango rolls Rudo over for a two count. Dango applies a wrist lock. Dango with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dango pulls Rudo down to the mat. Dango with a knee drop to the left elbow of Rudo. Rudo drives his knee into the midsection of Dango. Rudo tags in Stanley. Dango with two deep arm-drags. Stanley drives his knee into the midsection of Dango. Stanley mocks Dango. Dango dropkicks Stanley.

Dango gets distracted by Rudo. Stanley knocks Dango off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Stanley applies a front face lock. Rudo tags himself in. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Double Toe Kick. Rudo with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Rudo repeatedly drives his knee into Dango’s back. Rudo applies a rear chin lock. Dango with two haymakers. Rudo tags in Stanley. Stanley backs Dango into the turnbuckles. Stanley drives his knee into the midsection of Dango. Stanley with a forearm smash. Stanley bodyslams Dango. Stanley with a cocky cover for a one count. Stanley with the elbow drop for a two count. Stanley applies a front face lock. Stanley tags in Rudo.

Rudo punches Dango in the ribs. Rudo whips Dango into the turnbuckles. Rudo with a fist drop for a two count. Rudo goes back to the rear chin lock. Dango with a Belly to Back Suplex. JTG and Stanley are tagged in. JTG clotheslines Stanley. JTG scores the elbow knockdown. JTG ducks a clothesline from Stanley. JTG with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker. JTG punches Rudo. JTG with The Spinning Uranage Slam for a two count. Dango SuperKicks Rudo. JTG goes for a bodyslam, but Stanley lands back on his feet. Stanley with a knee lift. Stanley rolls JTG over for a two count. JTG ducks under two clotheslines from Stanley. JTG hits The Wedgie Slam. JTG tags in Dango. Dango connects with The Flying Leg Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Dirty Sexy Boys via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol, BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett vs. Jaden Roller For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tyrus shoves Roller into the canvas. Tyrus toys around with Roller. Roller decks Tyrus with a JawBreaker. Roller with forearm shivers. Roller dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus. Roller with clubbing blows to Tyrus back. Roller with Two Stinger Splashes. Tyrus delivers a gut punch.

Tyrus sends Roller to the corner. Roller kicks Tyrus in the face. Roller with a flying clothesline for a one count. Roller with The Axe Kickfor a two count. Tyrus attacks the midsection of Roller. Tyrus punches Roller in the back. Tyrus walks over Roller’s back. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus levels Roller with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Cyon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Judais backs Cyon into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Judais talks strategy with Mitchell. Judais drops Cyon with The Big Boot. Judais repeatedly stomps on Cyon’s chest. Judais with a shoulder block. Judais is choking Cyon in the corner. Judais punches Cyon in the chest. Judais whips Cyon into the turnbuckles.

Judais is mauling Cyon in the corner. Judais sends Cyon back first into the turnbuckles. Judais is choking Cyon with his boot. Judais punches Cyon in the back. Judais applies a rear chin lock. Mitchell has a conversation with Sal Rinauro on the outside. Cyon with heavy bodyshots. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Judais throws Rinauro into Cyon which causes the disqualification. After the match, Judais transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rinauro is raining down haymakers. Rinauro rakes the eyes of Cyon. Rinauro is completely deranged.

Winner: Cyon via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Trevor Murdoch & Tim Storm vs. Matt Cardona & Mike Knox vs. Strictly Business In A Triple Threat Match

Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona will start things off. Cardona immediately tags out to Latimer. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch drives his knee into the midsection of Latimer. Murdoch is fixated on Cardona. Murdoch blocks a boot from Latimer. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Latimer whips Murdoch across the ring. Latimer drops down on the canvas. Murdoch holds onto the ropes. Murdoch kicks Latimer in the face. Murdoch with a Counter Hip Toss. Latimer decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Murdoch with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Murdoch follows that with a knife edge chop. Murdoch punches Latimer. Cardona tags himself in and then tags out to Knox. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Knox. Murdoch with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Murdoch tags in Storm.

Storm kicks Knox in the gut. Storm unloads a flurry of right jabs. Knox with a toe kick. Knox bodyslams Storm. Knox tags in Adonis. Storm avoids the elbow drop. Storm kicks Aldis in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm drops Adonis with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Storm tags in Murdoch. Murdoch slaps Adonis in the ribs. Murdoch with a forearm smash. Murdoch applies a wrist lock. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Knox kicks Murdoch in the back. Murdoch knocks Knox off the ring apron. Adonis clotheslines Murdoch. Cardona tags himself in. Cardona with a Running Leg Drop. Cardona with forearm shivers. Murdoch decks Cardona with a back elbow smash. Cardona tags in Knox. Knox attacks Murdoch from behind. Knox uses the middle rope as a weapon. Knox punches Murdoch in the chest.

Knox catapults Murdoch throat first into the middle rope. Knox tags in Cardona. Cardona is putting the boots to Murdoch. Cardona with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Cardona starts choking Murdoch. Cardona applies a side headlock. Cardona tags in Knox. Knox punches Murdoch in the back. Knox with a short-arm clothesline. Knox with a Running Hip Attack. Knox tags in Cardona. Cardona taunts Storm. Murdoch avoids The Reboot. Murdoch tags in Storm. Storm clotheslines Cardona. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm whips Cardona across the ring. Storm with The Big Boot. Storm drops Knox with The Black Hole Slam. Adonis hits The SpineBuster. Murdoch with The SitOut PowerBomb. Latimer answers with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Storm ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Storm connects with another Black Hole Slam. Cardona plants Storm with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona & Mike Knox via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 291 of The Hoots Podcast