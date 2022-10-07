NWA Powerrr Results 10/7/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Flip Gordon vs. Odinson

Gordon starts things off with rapid fire haymakers. Gordon ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Gordon unloads two knife edge chops. Gordon with forearm shivers. Gordon sends Odinson to the ring apron. Gordon with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Odinson regroups on the outside. Gordon ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Odinson uppercuts Gordon in mid-air for a one count. Odinson repeatedly drives his knee into Gordon’s back. Odinson with a Knee Drop for a one count. Odinson uses the middle rope to choke Gordon. Gordon with a chop/forearm combination. Odinson uppercuts Gordon. Odinson backs Gordon into the turnbuckles. Odinson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Odinson uppercuts the back of Gordon’s neck for a two count.

Odinson applies a rear chin lock. Gordon with heavy bodyshots. Gordon with two forearm smashes. Odinson drives his knee into the midsection of Gordon. Odinson whips Gordon across the ring. Odinson dropkicks Gordon for a two count. Odinson applies the bow and arrow stretch. Gordon continues to dish out forearms. Odinson uppercuts Gordon. Gordon with a Jumping Knee Strike. Odinson launches Gordon over the top rope. Gordon rocks Odinson with a forearm smash. Gordon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gordon hits The SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Gordon with a running uppercut. Gordon puts Odinson on the top turnbuckle.

Gordon with a SpringBoard SuperKick. Gordon with a Death Valley Driver. Gordon SuperKicks Odinson for a two count. Odinson has Gordon perched on the top turnbuckle. Odinson grabs Gordon by his throat. Gordon is throwing haymakers at Odinson. Gordon denies The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Gordon with Two SuperKicks. Odinson avoids The 450 Splash. Odinson drops Gordon with a Running Uppercut. Odinson connects with a Throw Down Slam for a two count. Odinson wraps a steel chain around his fist. The referee admonishes Odinson. Gordon SuperKicks Odinson. The referee snatches the cannister away from Gordon. Odinson rakes the eyes of Gordon. Odinson plants Gordon with The Guardian Pounce to pickup the victory. After the match, Odinson grabs the steel chain. Nick Aldis storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Odinson via Pinfall

– Joe Galli had an exclusive interview with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch. Murdoch does not care who the NWA puts in front of him. When he walks into New Orleans at Hard Times III, he’s going to walk out with The 10 Pounds Of Gold.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Taya Valkyrie. Taya is looking forward to her rematch with Kamille.

– The Fixers will be hosting a special edition of NWA USA Surge this weekend.

– BLK Jeez tells May Valentine to not listen to the rumors about him having beef with Tyrus. Jeez wants Tyrus to be a double champion, not to relinquish the NWA TV Title.

Second Match: EC3 vs. Traxx

EC3 pie faces Traxx. Traxx with forearm shivers. EC3 drives his knee into the midsection of Traxx. Traxx reverses out of the irish whip from EC3. EC3 side steps Traxx into the turnbuckles. EC3 with a Running Lariat. EC3 slams Traxx’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. EC3 repeatedly stomps on Traxx’s chest. EC3 kicks Traxx in the gut. EC3 unloads three knife edge chops. EC3 whips Traxx into the turnbuckles. EC3 with a corner clothesline. EC3 with The Exploder Suplex. Traxx slaps EC3 in the chest. Traxx with two forearm smashes.

EC3 reverses out of the irish whip from Traxx. EC3 with a Lou Thez Press. EC3 transitions into a ground and pound attack. EC3 applies a rear chin lock. Traxx with an arm-drag takeover. Traxx is throwing haymakers at EC3. Traxx drops EC3 with two shoulder tackles. Traxx levels EC3 with The Body Avalanche. EC3 avoids the diving shoulder tackle. EC3 drops Traxx with a Reverse STO. EC3 with a TKO onto the knee. EC3 makes Traxx tap out to The Purpose. After the match, EC3 challenges Thomas Latimer to a match at Hard Times III.

Winner: EC3 via Submission

Third Match: Kamille vs. Jennacide

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Jennacide with a double leg takedown. Jennacide applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jennacide sends Kamille to the corner. Jennacide uppercuts Kamille. Jennacide with a short-arm clothesline for a one count. Jennacide with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kamille avoids The Pump Kick. Kamille sends Jennacide face first into the canvas. Kamille gets Jennacide tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Jennacide’s chest. Kamille with a gut punch. Kamille whips Jennacide across the ring. Kamille clotheslines Jennacide for a one count. Kamille uppercuts Jennacide. Kamille with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Kamille applies a chin bar. Jennacide with heavy bodyshots. Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Jennacide. Kamille repeatedly drives her knee into Jennacide’s ribs for a one count.

Forearm Exchange. Kamille puts her knee on the back of Jennacide’s neck. Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Kamille continues to uppercut Jennacide. Kamille with two forearm smashes for a two count. Kamille kicks Jennacide in the gut. Kamille punches Jennacide in the back. Kamille with a flying double axe handle strike. Kamille plays to the crowd. Jennacide kicks the left hamstring of Kamille. Second Forearm Exchange. Jennacide with Two Kitchen Sinks. Jennacide teep kicks Kamille into the ropes. Jennacide with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Jennacide slaps Kamille in the chest. Kamille drops Jennacide with a Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Kamille goes for a Bodyslam, but Jennacide lands back on her feet. Jennacide rolls Kamille over for a two count. Jennacide hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Jennacide walks over the midsection of Kamille. Jennacide goes for a Twisting Elbow Drop, but Kamille ducks out of the way. Kamille connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kamille via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The OGK & Rhett Titus vs. La Rebellion In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Taven and Mecha Wolf will start things off. Never mind, a pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Dosey Do Routine. Bennett drives Wolf back first into the turnbuckles. Taven with a Running Enzuigiri. Bestia inadvertently clotheslines Wolf. Titus whips Damian into La Rebellion. Titus with a Triple Splash. Bennett with a running double forearm. Taven follows that with The Stinger Splash. Double Irish Whip. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Wolf. Taven with a falling elbow drop for a one count. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett applies a wrist lock. Taven kicks Wolf in the face. Bennett with a forearm smash. Taven with a Missile Dropkick. Bennett goes into the lateral press for a two count. Bennett tags in Titus. Titus drops his weight on the left shoulder of Wolf. Wolf reverses out of the irish whip from Titus. Titus dives over Wolf. Titus with a Monkey Flip for a one count. Titus applies a wrist lock. Damian grabs Titus hair. Titus decks Damian with a back elbow smash. Titus punches Bestia. Wolf with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf tags in Bestia.

La Rebellion gangs up on Titus. Damian applies a wrist lock. Damian punches Titus in the back. Damian tags in Wolf. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Dropkick for a one count. Damian drives his knee into Titus back. Damian grabs a side wrist lock. Damian tags in Wolf. Wolf with a gut punch. Wolf taunts The OGK. Wolf with a sharp knee strike. Wolf applies a rear chin lock. Titus with heavy bodyshots. Wolf punches Titus in the back. The referee is trying to keep The OGK out of the ring. Titus is displaying his fighting spirit. Titus kicks Wolf in the face. Wolf stops Titus in his tracks. Bestia and Damian pulls The OGK off the ring apron. Wolf clothesline Titus. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia stomps on the midsection of Titus. Bestia kicks Titus in the back. Bestia slaps Titus in the chest. Bestia tags in Wolf. Following a snap mare takeover, Wolf kicks Titus in the back. Wolf applies a rear chin lock. Titus attacks the midsection of Wolf. Wolf rocks Titus with a forearm smash. Titus clears the ring. Titus with a Rebound Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Bennett and Bestia are tagged in.

Bennett ducks a clothesline from Bestia. Bennett with a running forearm smash to Damian. Bennett with two clotheslines. Bennett with two running chops. Bestia kicks Bennett in the face. Bennett hits The SpineBuster. Bennett tags in Taven. Bennett with a running forearm smash. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Taven tags in Titus. Dropkick/Death Valley Driver Combination. Taven delivers Just The Tip. Titus hooks the outside leg for a one count. The referee is losing control of this match. Bestia tags in Wolf. La Rebellion are mauling Titus in the corner. La Rebellion connects with The Crucifixion for a two count. Taven with a Spinning Heel Kick. Wolf with a Running Knee. Bennett responds with The Rolling Elbow. Bestia dropkicks Bennett to the floor. Bestia lands The Suicide Dive. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Taven throws Wolf into Bennett and Bestia. Damian kicks Taven in the gut. Titus blocks the red mist. Taven with The Stage Dive. Titus with a headlock takeover. Titus makes Damian tap out to The Short-Arm Scissor Hold.

Winner: The OGK & Rhett Titus via Submission

