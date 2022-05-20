NWA Powerrr Results 5/20/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tyrus and Austin Idol)

– The show started with a video package on the Matt Cardona/Nick Aldis Rivalry.

– The Pope tried to give Trevor Murdoch some tough love at the podium. Murdoch had no response for Pope and headed towards the backstage area.

First Match: The Hex (c) vs. Kenzie Paige & Madi Wrenkowski For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Allysin Kay and Kenzie Paige will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Kay with a waist lock takedown. Kay applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Paige applies a side headlock. Kay with a judo takedown. Paige answers with the headscissors escape. Paige rolls Kay over for a one count. Kay ducks a clothesline from Paige. Kay with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wrenkowski tags herself in. Kay catches Wrenkowski in mid-air. Kay dumps Wrenkowski face first on the middle turnbuckle pad. Kay tags in Belle. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a Running BlockBuster. Kay with a Running Senton Splash. Belle follows that with The PK for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Belle. Belle with The Reverse STO for a two count.

Wrenkowski decks Belle with a JawBreaker. Wrenkowski punches Kay. Wrenkowski attacks Belle with hair spray. Wrenkowski repeatedly drives Belle face first into the canvas. Belle kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Wrenkowski backs Belle into the turnbuckles. Paige attacks Belle behind the referee’s back. Wrenkowski with a corner clothesline. Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Wrenkowski tags in Paige. Paige with a running elbow smash. Paige hooks the outside leg for a one count. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Paige drives her knee into the midsection of Belle. Paige slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Paige repeatedly stomps on Belle’s chest.

Paige is choking Belle with her boot. Paige tags in Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski is choking Belle with her boot. Wrenkowski abuses the referee’s five count. Wrenkowski taunts Kay. Belle is displaying her fighting spirit. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Wrenkowski tags in Paige. Paige stops Belle in her tracks. Belle uses her feet to create separation. Belle tags in Kay. Kay clotheslines Paige. Kay scores the elbow knockdown. Kay ducks a clothesline from Paige. Kay with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Kay kicks Paige in the gut. Wrenkowski pulls Belle out of the ring. Paige rolls Kay over for a two count. Wrenkowski tells Paige to grab the steel chair. Belle rocks Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Kay connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Hex via Pinfall

– Velvet Sky had a backstage interview with Taryn Terrell. Terrell pokes fun at Sky for doing backstage interviews, so she won’t reveal her big surprise.

– The Briscoes tells Kyle Davis that they have unfinished business with La Rebellion.

– The Beautiful People had a backstage interview with The Miserably Faithful. Father James Mitchell found the gimp under a bridge.

Second Match: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana

Corino starts things off with a Rolling Capo Kick. Chop Exchange. Corino kicks Cazana in the face. Corino with a back fist. Corino stomps on Cazana’s chest. Corino talks smack to Cazana. Corino is putting the boots to Cazana. Cazana avoids The Colby Crush. Cazana ducks a clothesline from Corino. Cazana blocks a boot from Corino. Cazana sends Corino face first into the canvas. Cazana with a Delayed GourdBuster for a one count. Corino clings onto the top rope. Cazana with two forearm smashes. Cazana with a knife edge chop. Cazana whips Corino across the ring. Cazana goes for The Back Body Drop, but Corino counters with a Double Foot Stomp.

Corino repeatedly kicks Cazana in the back. Corino drives his knee into Cazana’s back. Corino with a knee lift. Cazana with heavy bodyshots. Corino applies the cravate. Corino with a knife edge chop. Corino slams Cazana’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Corino kicks Cazana in the back. Corino uppercuts Cazana. Corino with a straight right hand. Corino toys around with Cazana. Corino and Cazana are trading back and forth shots. Cazana denies The Sunset Flip. Cazana hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Cazana goes for a PowerBomb, but Corino counters with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Corino SuperKicks Cazana. Corino connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

Third Match: Jax Dane & The End vs. Gold Rush vs. The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals In A Team WAR Match

Jax Dane, BLK Jeez and Jeremiah Plunkett will start things off. Jeez with a forearm smash. Jeez ducks a clothesline from Plunkett. Jeez with a deep arm-drag. Jeez with two dropkicks. Dane clings onto the middle rope. Plunkett punches Jeez. Dane sends Plunkett to the corner. Dane throws Jeez into Plunkett. Dane levels Plunkett with The Body Avalanche. Jeez with The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Jeez decks Dane with a back elbow smash. Plunkett attacks Dane from behind. Dane puts Jeez and Plunkett on his shoulders. Dane with a Double Samoan Drop. Dane delivers a Running Lariat to score the first pinfall of the match. BLK Jeez has been eliminated. Rockett with clubbing blows to Dane’s back. Double Irish Whip. Dane avoids the double clothesline. Dane holds onto the ropes. Dane bails out to the floor.

Plunkett rakes the eyes of Rockett. Plunkett with a straight right hand. Plunkett repeatedly drives Dane face first into the steel ring post. Rockett ducks a clothesline from Plunkett. Rockett hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Rockett dropkicks Dane off the ring apron. Jax Dane has been eliminated. Odinson with clubbing blows to Rockett’s back. Odinson with two uppercuts. Odinson kicks Rockett in the face. Odinson with a Diving Uppercut/DDT Combination. Odinson makes Plunkett tap out to The Torture Rack. Jeremiah Plunkett has been eliminated. Rockett launches Odinson over the top rope. Odinson has been eliminated. Taylor gets in between Rockett and Parrow. Taylor dropkicks Rockett. Forearm Exchange. Parrow drives his knee into the midsection of Rockett. Taylor jumps on Parrow’s back.

Parrow sends Taylor back first into the canvas. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Rockett kicks Parrow in the face. Parrow slaps Rockett in the face. Parrow with The SuperPlex. Taylor lands The Frog Splash. Marshe Rockett has been eliminated. Parrow blasts Deals off the apron. Parrow with a running shoulder tackle. Parrow throws Taylor out of the ring. Alex Taylor has been eliminated. Freeman with forearm shivers. Parrow levels Freeman with The Body Avalanche. Parrow goes for The Chokeslam, but Clearwater lands back on his feet. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater drops Parrow with The Golden Ticket for a two count. Clearwater delivers The Midas Touch. Parrow Chokeslams Clearwater. Jordan Clearwater has been eliminated. Freeman rakes the eyes of Parrow. Freeman rolls Parrow over with a handful of tight for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Freeman with The Big Boot. Parrow responds with a Body Block. Parrow connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jax Dane & The End via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Mickie James vs. Natalia Markova w/Taryn Terrell

Collar and Elbow TieUp. Mickie applies a hammerlock. Mickie grabs a side headlock. Mickie with a drop toe hold. Mickie grapples around Markova. Mickie slaps Markova in the back of the head. Markova regroups in the corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Markova decks Mickie with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Markova. Mickie with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Markova kicks Mickie in the face. Markova drops Mickie with The Cutter for a two count. Markova punches Mickie in the back. Markova talks smack to Mickie. Markova with a straight right hand. Markova whips Mickie into the turnbuckles. Markova with a back elbow smash. Markova is choking Mickie with her boot. Mickie slaps Markova in the chest. Mickie with a knife edge chop.

Mickie is choking Markova with her boot. Markova with a Running Lariat for a two count. Markova applies a rear chin lock. Mickie with an arm-drag takeover. Markova applies The Sleeper Hold. Mickie with elbows into the midsection of Markova. Markova goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Mickie drives Markova back first into the canvas. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Markova. Mickie with three clotheslines. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie kicks Markova in the gut. Markova denies The Mickie DDT. Markova with The Spinning X-Factor for a two count. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Knee Strike. Mickie makes Markova do a split. Mickie SuperKicks Markova. Markova side steps Mickie into the turnbuckles. Mickie dodges The Beautiful Destruction. Mickie kicks Markova in the gut. Mickie connects with The Spinning DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

