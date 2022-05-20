AEW’s Dustin Rhodes is celebrating a major milestone in his sobriety this week.

Rhodes took to Twitter on Thursday to mark 14 years of being clean and sober from drugs & alcohol. He marked the milestone and offered words of encouragement to others.

“Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin [sign of the horns emoji],” he wrote.

Rhodes has been with AEW since April 2019, but he inked a multi-year contract to work as a wrestler and a coach in August 2019. While brother Cody Rhodes recently left AEW for WWE, Dustin mad it clear that he was staying with AEW.

Rhodes’ last AEW match was a loss to CM Punk on the April 20 Dynamite episode. Before that he defeated Lance Archer in a Grudge Match on the March 25 Rampage show.

Rhodes also operates the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Leander, Texas. He opened the school in 2020.

You can see Dustin’s full tweet below:

Today is a huge milestone for me. I have 14 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Believe me when I say this for those who are struggling. YOU CANNOT DO IT ALONE. Seek help and #KeepSteppin 🤘🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.