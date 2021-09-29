NWA Powerrr Results 9/28/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Kyle Davis, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: JTG & Colby Corino vs. Hawx Aerie In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The Number One Contender’s Tag Team Tournament For The NWA Worlds Tag Team Championship

JTG and Luke Hawx will start things off. Nice display of sportsmanship. Corino yells at JTG. Luke rolls JTG over for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luke escapes the side headlock. Corino continues to run his mouth from the ring apron. Strong lockup. Luke denies the snap mare takeover. JTG repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Luke. Luke blocks a boot from JTG. JTG applies a side headlock. JTG with a side headlock takeover. JTG rolls Luke over for a two count. JTG taunts Luke. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luke with a waist lock go-behind. Luke applies a side headlock. Luke with a side headlock takeover. Luke grabs a side wrist lock. Luke tags in PJ. JTG with a drop toe hold. JTG applies a front face lock. Corino tags himself in. Corino with a sunset flip for a one count. PJ ducks a clothesline from Corino. Corino with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Corino with Two Leg Drops. Corino follows that with an elbow drop for a two count. Corino buries his shoulder into the midsection of PJ. Corino sends PJ to the corner. Corino with a Flying Cannonball Senton for a two count. Corino applies a wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by PJ. PJ with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. PJ tags in Luke.

Luke ducks a clothesline from Corino. Luke with a BackBreaker. Luke with a Shoulder Breaker. Luke Powerslams Corino for a two count. Luke plays to the crowd. Corino headbutts the midsection of Luke. Corino dumps Luke face first into the top rope. Corino with a Running Leg Drop across the back of Luke’s neck for a two count. Corino is raining down haymakers. Corino stops Luke in his tracks. Corino applies a front face lock. Corino whips Luke into the turnbuckles. Corino repeatedly stomps on Luke’s chest. PJ shoves Corino. Corino tags in JTG. JTG hooks the outside leg for a two count. JTG applies a side headlock. Luke with elbows into the midsection of JTG. JTG bodyslams Luke for a two count. JTG applies a rear chin lock. Luke with heavy bodyshots. JTG avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Both men are knocked down after a double haymaker. Corino and PJ are tagged in. PJ clotheslines Corino. PJ scores the elbow knockdown. PJ ducks a clothesline from Corino. Corino with an inside cradle for a two count. PJ drops Corino with a Leg Lariat for a two count. PJ dropkicks JTG off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Hawx Aerie connects with The Assisted Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hawx Aerie via Pinfall

– Cyon says that he’s going for the NWA Worlds Television Championship.

Second Match: Allysin Kay vs. Jennacide

Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Kay with a knife edge chop. Jennacide reverses out of the irish whip from Kay. Kay side steps Jennacide into the turnbuckles. Kay levels Jennacide with The Body Avalanche. Kay slams Jennacide’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jennacide sends Kay shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jennacide applies a wrist lock. Jennacide with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jennacide drops Kay with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Jennacide applies a hammerlock on the bottom rope. Jennacide repeatedly stomps on Kay’s chest. Jennacide applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kay with heavy bodyshots. Jennacide punches Kay in the back. Jennacide stomps on Kay’s back. Jennacide is choking Kay with her boot. Jennacide drives her knee into the midsection of Kay. Jennacide tugs on Kay’s hair. Kay with heavy bodyshots.

Jennacide goes back to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jennacide transitions into an elevated arm-bar. Kay gets back to a vertical base. Second Forearm Exchange. Jennacide with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jennacide with clubbing blows to Kay’s chest. Jennacide applies a top wrist lock. Third Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Jennacide kicks Kay in the chest. Kay ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Kay kicks Jennacide in the gut. Kay hits The Stunner. Kay with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kay with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Jennacide avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Jennacide drops Kay with The Cutter for a two count. Jennacide Chokeslams Kay. Jennacide walks over the midsection of Kay. Jennacide prepares for The MoonSault. Kay PowerBombs Jennacide. Kay gets distracted by Lady Frost. Jennacide rolls Kay over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Taryn Terrell celebrates with Jennacide.

Winner: Jennacide via Pinfall

Third Match: James Storm vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Storm backs Judais into the turnbuckles. Storm is playing mind games with Judais. Strong lockup. Judais tugs on Storm’s hair. Judais backs Storm into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Judais with a straight right hand. Judais poses for the crowd. Judais with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Judais repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest.

The referee admonishes Judais. Storm tees off on Judais. Storm transitions into a corner mount. The referee was forced to throw the match out because Storm and Judais wouldn’t adhere to the five count. After the match, Storm shoves down the referee. Storm denies The Chokeslam. Storm with a Running Lariat. Storm with two haymakers. Storm uppercuts Judais over the top rope. Mitchell is trying to restrain Judais.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fourth Match: Trevor Murdoch & The Pope vs. The End vs. Crimson & Jeremiah Plunkett In A Triple Threat Match

Trevor Murdoch, Parrow and Jeremiah Plunkett will start things off. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch and Plunkett gangs up on Parrow. Murdoch and Plunkett dumps Parrow out of the ring. Plunkett kicks Murdoch in the gut. Murdoch with forearm shivers. Murdoch bodyslams Plunkett. Murdoch with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Murdoch starts favoring his right knee. Pope and Crimson are tagged in. Crimson dropkicks Pope. Crimson sends Pope to the corner. Crimson tags in Plunkett. Jab Exchange. Pope with clubbing elbow smashes. Parrow pulls Pope out of the ring.

Parrow drives Pope back first into the steel barricade. Plunkett with a running knee strike. Plunkett with clubbing blows to Parrow’s back. Parrow brings Plunkett down to the mat. Parrow is raining down haymakers. Parrow bodyslams Plunkett. Parrow tags in Odinson. Assisted Death Valley Driver on top of Plunkett for a two count. Odinson whips Plunkett into the turnbuckles. Plunkett sends Odinson shoulder first into the steel ring post. Pope connects with The Elijah Express to pickup the victory. After the match, Crimson prevents Jax Dane from cashing in his championship opportunity. The referees help bring Murdoch to the backstage area to close the show.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch & The Pope via Pinfall

