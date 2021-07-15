NWA Powerrr Surge Results 7/13/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

– The show started off with Billy Corgan reflecting on the impact the late Joseph Hudson had on the NWA.

– Marshe Rockett defeated Jeremiah Plunkett.

– The NWA Championship Series will now begin on July 27. There will be eight champions, 20 competitors, and only one prize.

Second Match : Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez vs. Rush Freeman vs. Papa Jive In A Triple Threat Match

Freeman shoves Jive. Freeman talks smack to Clearwater. Jive and Clearwater tees off on Freeman. Freeman begs for mercy. Double Jab. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s chest. Jive is throwing haymakers. Jive kicks Freeman in the gut. Clearwater and Jive are choking Freeman with their boots. Clearwater slams Freeman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jive repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s chest. Double Vertical Suplex. Clearwater drops Jive with a shoulder tackle. Jive drops down on the canvas. Jive with The Hip Toss. Clearwater answers with The Side Slam for a two count. Jeez yells at the referee. Clearwater knocks Freeman off the ring apron.

Jive with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Jive reverses out of the irish whip from Clearwater. Jive with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Clearwater decks Jive with a JawBreaker. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Freeman. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Clearwater poses for the crowd. Freeman dumps Clearwater face first on the top rope. Freeman clotheslines Jive. Freeman throws his elbow pad at Clearwater. Following a snap mare takeover, Freeman with the elbow drop. Freeman repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. Freeman with clubbing blows to Jive’s back. Freeman with The Vertical Suplex. Freeman delivers a gut punch. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Jive with three haymakers. Jive repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Freeman. Freeman slaps Jive in the chest. Freeman with clubbing shoulder blocks. Freeman puts Jive on the top turnbuckle. Jive repeatedly kicks Freeman in the face. Freeman whips Clearwater into Jive. Freeman with a corner clothesline. Freeman punches Jive. Jive with a Desperation Boot. Jive lands The Flying Fist Drop for a two count. Jive goes for The DDT, but Clearwater rolls him over for a two count. Clearwater connects with The Midas Touch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

Third Match: David Arquette & Tim Storm vs. The Kingdom Of Jocephus in a Hair vs. Hair Tag Team Match (From The NWA Pop Up Event – January 5, 2019)

Jocephus throws a tantrum on the outside. Storm is throwing haymakers at Jocephus. Arquette and Storm throws Jocephus back into the ring. Storm with forearm shivers. Storm kicks Jocephus in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm drops Jocephus with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Storm slams Jocephus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Storm tags in Arquette. Storm applies a wrist lock. Arquette with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Arquette wrenches on the left wrist of Jocephus. Arquette tags in Storm. Storm hammers down on the left shoulder of Jocephus. Following a snap mare takeover, Storm with a Running Boot for a one count. Storm with a straight right hand. Storm tags in Arquette.

Arquette with a Jumping DDT. Jocephus reverses out of the irish whip from Arquette. Arquette side steps Jocephus into his spiritual advisor. Arquette with a Modified Hurricanrana for a two count. Arquette drops Jocephus with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike for a two count. Jocephus tags in The Advisor. Advisor is trying to have mind control over Arquette. Arquette nearly makes out with The Advisor. Jocephus pulls Storm off the ring apron. Advisor tags in Jocephus. Jocephus starts demolishing Arquette. Jocephus HeadButts Arquette. Jocephus has complete control of the match. Jocephus slams Arquette’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jocephus whips Arquette back first into the turnbuckles. Jocephus with a Short HeadButt for a two count.

Jocephus starts biting Arquette’s hair. Jocephus bodyslams Arquette. Jocephus follows that with a running elbow drop for a two count. Jocephus applies the cravate. Jocephus with a high elbow smash. Jocephus hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jocephus toys around with Arquette. Jocephus with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Jocephus goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Arquette ducks out of the way. Arquette finally tags in Storm. Storm clotheslines Jocephus. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm drops Jocephus with The Big Boot. Storm connects with The Perfect Storm. Storm tags in Arquette. Arquette lands The Rocket Launcher Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Arquette & Tim Storm via Pinfall

