Following tonight’s NXT on USA several matchups have been added and/or confirmed to this Saturday’s No Mercy premium live event.
Butch (fka Pete Dunne) won the Heritage Cup Invitational and will now challenge Noam Dar on Saturday. Trick Williams won a #1 contender’s matchup to earn a shot at Dominik Mysterio and the NXT North American Championship, and an NXT tag team title match was confirmed to be a four way.
Looks like we're getting a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles at #NXTNoMercy!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4qBypgMeQw
After winning the #WWENXT Global Heritage Invitational, @PeteDunneYxB will battle @NoamDar for the NXT Heritage Cup THIS SATURDAY at #NXTNoMercy!
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT NO MERCY:
NXT Championship Match:
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov
NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:
The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)
NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match
Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch
NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams
Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin