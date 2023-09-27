Following tonight’s NXT on USA several matchups have been added and/or confirmed to this Saturday’s No Mercy premium live event.

Butch (fka Pete Dunne) won the Heritage Cup Invitational and will now challenge Noam Dar on Saturday. Trick Williams won a #1 contender’s matchup to earn a shot at Dominik Mysterio and the NXT North American Championship, and an NXT tag team title match was confirmed to be a four way.

Looks like we're getting a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles at #NXTNoMercy!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4qBypgMeQw — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT NO MERCY:

NXT Championship Match:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:

The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match

Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch

NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin