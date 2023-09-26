WWE NXT Results 9/26/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

First Match: (5) Butch vs. (6) Joe Coffey w/Gallus In The Finals Of The NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Butch into the ropes. Butch ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Butch slaps Coffey in the face. Strong lockup. Butch applies an arm-bar. Butch brings Coffey down to the mat. Butch rams his knuckles across the right ear of Coffey. Butch stomps on the left elbow of Coffey. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Butch backs Coffey into the turnbuckles. Coffey scores a right jab. Coffey with repeated knee drops. Coffey with an elbow drop. Coffey follows that with a side headlock. Butch whips Coffey across the ring. Butch drops down on the canvas. Butch leapfrogs over Coffey. Coffey runs through a clothesline from Butch. Coffey drops Butch with a shoulder tackle. Butch answers with a palm strike. Butch DDT’s the left arm of Coffey. Butch puts his knee on the left shoulder of Coffey. Butch with another elbow stomp. Butch with a Running Enzuigiri. Butch with a Flying Double Foot Stomp.

Butch applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Wolfgang punches Butch behind the referee’s back. Coffey goes for a Release German Suplex, but Butch lands back on his feet. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Butch. Coffey decks Butch with a back elbow smash. Butch rocks Coffey with a forearm smash in mid-air for a two count. Coffey regroups on the outside. Butch wipes out Gallus with The Triangle MoonSault. Butch with a Snap German Suplex. Butch stomps on Coffey’s fingers. Butch with a Roundhouse Kick. The referee has ejected Gallus from the ringside area. Coffey is livid. Butch tells Coffey to bring it. Haymaker Exchange. Coffey repeatedly stomps on Butch’s chest. Coffey scores a liver punch. Coffey with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Butch repeatedly kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey crosses Butch’s legs together. Coffey applies a Modified Lion Tamer.

Butch transitions into a Triangle Choke. Coffey BuckleBombs Butch. Jab Exchange. Butch is raining down forearm shivers. Butch stomps on Coffey’s face. Coffey with repeated headbutts. Coffey kicks Butch toward the ring apron. Butch with an arm-ringer across the top strand. Twenty Beats Of The Bodhran. Butch with another arm-ringer. Coffey HeadButts Butch. Coffey goes for a PowerBomb, but Butch lands back on his feet. Butch nails Coffey with a DDT on the apron. Butch with two palm strikes. Coffey responds with a Pop Up Uppercut. Coffey with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Coffey with a Deadlift German Suplex. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Butch answers with a Pump Kick. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Coffey drops Butch with a Discus Lariat. Butch starts grabbing Coffey’s fingers. Coffey PowerBombs Butch. Coffey with another Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey hits All’s Best For The Bells for a two count. Butch side steps Coffey into the steel ring steps. Butch rolls Coffey back into the ring. Butch connects with The Bitter End to pickup the victory.

Winner: Butch via Pinfall

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Dominik Mysterio. Dominik says that he was looking forward to spending this Saturday off with Mami while eating some delicious chicken tenders. McKenzie reminds Dominik that he’s defending the title against the winner of tonight’s triple threat match. Mysterio is highly upset with Shawn Michaels because he’s acting like Adam Pearce.

– The Family are still undecided to as who they will defend their tag team titles against at No Mercy.

Second Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy w/Ava Raine

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gacy applies a side headlock. Hammer Throw Exchange. Williams drops Gacy with a shoulder tackle. Williams grabs a side headlock. Gacy sends Williams to the corner. Williams dives over Gacy. Williams bodyslams Gacy. Williams dropkicks Gacy. Gacy reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams blocks a boot from Gacy. Williams ducks a clothesline from Gacy. Williams unloads a flurry of left jabs. Williams uppercuts Gacy. Williams whips Gacy across the ring. Gacy drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Gacy drops Williams with a DDT. Gacy stomps on Williams’ back. Gacy with a forearm shivers across the back of Williams neck. Gacy applies a CrossFace. Gacy kicks Williams in the gut.

Gacy pulls Williams down to the mat. Gacy goes for an Elbow Drop, but Williams ducks out of the way. Williams kicks Gacy in the face. Williams with a flurry of strikes. Williams drops Gacy with a Leg Lariat. Williams goes for a Bodyslam, but Gacy lands back on his feet. Gacy with a corner clothesline. Gacy decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Gacy goes for The Upside Down, but Williams counters with a Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory. After the match, Kelly Kincaid congratulated Williams on his victory. Williams says that he can whoop ass with both hands. Kincaid asks Williams for his prediction for the upcoming NXT Title Match at No Mercy. Williams knows that Dragunov hits hard, but he would be a fool to bet against his dog, Carmelo Hayes. After No Mercy, Williams says that it’s time to get a championship of his own.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

– McKenzie Mitchell had an interview with Blair Davenport. Davenport says that it’s pathetic that Gigi Dolin is mocking her. The biggest difference between the two is, when Davenport targets people, they don’t get back on their feet. Dolin blindsided her, but she got back up and the officials had to pull them apart. Davenport says that Dolin can’t match her vicious intent.

– Andre Chase & Duke Hudson runs into Jacy Jayne. Chase wants to know how Thea Hail is doing. Hail appears rocking a new proactive look. Hail says that she finally feels like a grown ass woman, but she has to give all the credit to Jacy. She needs to get ready for her match later on tonight. Jacy says that if Chase liked Hail’s new look, just wait till you see her new ring gear.

– We got a video package previewing the upcoming Becky Lynch/Tiffany Stratton Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy.

Third Match: Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs w/Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Corbin backs Briggs into the turnbuckles. Corbin slaps Briggs in the face. Briggs is throwing haymakers at Corbin. Briggs clotheslines Corbin over the top rope. Briggs punches Corbin in the back. Briggs slams Corbin’s head on the ring apron. Briggs with a forearm smash. Briggs whips Corbin into the ringside barricade. Briggs rolls Corbin back into the ring. Briggs with a straight right hand. Corbin ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Briggs drops Corbin with The Big Boot. Corbin clings onto the bottom rope. Corbin kicks the right knee of Briggs. Corbin Chokeslams Briggs for a two count. Corbin sends Briggs to the corner.

Corbin with a corner clothesline. Corbin poses for the crowd. Briggs side steps Corbin into the turnbuckles. Briggs with a SideWalk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash for a two count. Briggs and Corbin are trading back and forth shots. Briggs kicks Corbin in the face. Corbin uses the referee as a human shield. Corbin with a throat thrust. Corbin with a flying clothesline. Corbin connects with The End Of Days to pickup the victory. After the match, Corbin says that we’re going to find out whether Bron Breakker bites or barks at No Mercy. Breakker storms into the ring. Breakker tees off on Corbin. Both guys had to be separated by the security guards.

Winner: Baron Corbin via Pinfall

– Blair Davenport attacks Gigi Dolin in the locker room.

– The Creed Brothers joins Los Lotharios at The Family Dinner.

– Trick Williams walked into Shawn Michaels office and got himself inserted into the NXT North American Title Qualifying Match.

Fourth Match: Bronco Nima & Lucien Price w/Scrypts vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Lucien Price and Tank Ledger will start things off. Ledger with a waist lock go-behind. Price with a back elbow smash. Price tags in Walker. Ledger whips Price across the ring. Walker drops Price with a shoulder tackle. Double HeadButt. Price kicks Walker in the face. Walker with heavy bodyshots. Walker sends Price to the corner. Walker levels Price with a Body Avalanche. Walker tags in Ledger. Ledger with a running shoulder block. Walker bodyslams Price. Ledger with a Slingshot Splash for a two count. Ledger applies a front face lock. Ledger gets distracted by Nima. Price nails Ledger with a Hook Kick. Price tags in Nima.

Nima with a Running Foot Stomp. Nima uses the middle rope to choke Ledger. Nima stomps on the left ankle of Ledger. Nima tags in Price. Price with a knee drop. Price with a corner clothesline. Price tags in Nima. Ledger rolls Nima over for a one count. Ledger tags in Walker. Walker with a Leaping Body Block. Walker is raining down haymakers. Walker ducks a clothesline from Price. Walker with a straight right hand. Walker dishes out another Body Avalanche. Walker with The Snake Eyes. Walker nails Nima with The Pump Kick. Walker tags in Ledger. Scrypts runs interference. Price SuperKicks Ledger. Nima throws Ledger into Walker. Nima tags in Price. OTM connects with The Game Winner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronco Nima & Lucien Price via Pinfall

Fifth Match: DIJAK vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Strap Match

Dijak is trying to pull Thorpe out of the ring. Thorpe sends Dijak face first into the steel ring post. Thorpe lands The Suicide Dive. Thorpe rolls Dijak back into the ring. Thorpe avoids the strap shot. Thorpe sweeps out the legs of Dijak. Thorpe with a flurry of strikes. Dijak kicks Thorpe in the face. Thorpe yanks Dijak off the top turnbuckle. Thorpe with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Thorpe applies a waist lock. Dijak with repeated back elbow smashes. Dijak hammers down on the back of Thorpe’s neck. Thorpe with a Shotgun Dropkick. Dijak avoids The Helluva Kick. Dijak whips Thorpe with the strap. Dijak sends Thorpe crashing to the outside. Dijak has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Dijak wraps the strap around Thorpe’s mouth. Thorpe gets back to a vertical base. Thorpe with three palm strikes. Chop Exchange.

Dijak SuperKicks Thorpe. Dijak whips Thorpe across the ring. Thorpe with a Spinning Back Kick. Thorpe clotheslines Dijak to the floor. Dijak Chokeslams Thorpe on the ring apron. Dijak whips Thorpe into the ringside barricade. Dijak taunts Thorpe’s family who’s sitting in the crowd. Dijak ties Thorpe’s hands together. Dijak repeatedly whips Thorpe with the strap. Dijak rolls Thorpe back into the ring. Dijak wraps the white belt around his fist. Thorpe kicks Dijak in the face. Thorpe with a Soaring Boot. Thorpe repeatedly whips Dijak with the leather strap. Thorpe punches Dijak with the white belt. Thorpe wraps the strap around his left shoulder. Thorpe connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, Dijak attacks Thorpe from behind. Dijak connects with Feast Your Eyes. Dijak SuperKicks Thorpe off the top turnbuckle. Dijak ties Thorpe’s legs together. Thorpe is tied up in the tree of woe. Dijak taunts Thorpe’s family. Dijak viciously whips Thorpe with the white belt.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via Pinfall

– Trick Williams wanted to share his excitement about potentially getting a North American Title Shot. Carmelo Hayes was subtly giving Williams the cold shoulder, but he said he was busy preparing for his contract signing with Ilja Dragunov.

– Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin brought their brawl to the backstage area.

Sixth Match: Thea Hail w/Jacy Jayne vs. Dani Palmer

Due to Blair Davenport’s vicious attack in the locker room, Gigi Dolin is not medically cleared to compete. Davenport snatches Vic Joseph’s headset and says that the next time Dolin wants to play her game, just remember how she feels right now because next time it’s going to be far worse. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hail with a single leg takedown. Palmer scores the ankle pick. Palmer with a cartwheel escape. Palmer with a side headlock takeover. Hail with a top wrist lock takedown. Hail with a Splash on the left shoulder of Palmer. Wrist Lock Exchange. Arm-Drag Exchange.

Palmer ducks a clothesline from Hail. Headscissors Takeover Exchange. Hail applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Palmer rolls Hail over for a one count. Palmer dropkicks Hail. Hail side steps Palmer into the turnbuckles. Hail with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hail with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Hail follows that with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Palmer rocks Hail with a forearm smash. Palmer clotheslines Hail. Palmer with a Shotgun Dropkick. Palmer kicks Hail in the chest. Hail avoids The Tornillo. Hail makes Palmer tap out to The Kimura Lock. After the match, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson looks distraught on the podium. Jacy blows Chase U a kiss.

Winner: Thea Hail via Submission

– Dominik Mysterio tells McKenzie Mitchell that Shawn Michaels needs to realize that he doesn’t run NXT, Dirty Dom does. He’s going to whoop Trick Williams at No Mercy, just like he did to Dragon Lee last night on RAW. Lee drops Mysterio with a big haymaker. Lee had to be restrained by the referees.

– Brian Pillman Jr. Vignette.

Seventh Match: Axiom vs. Tyler Bate vs. Dragon Lee vs. Trick Williams In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Dominik Mysterio For The NXT North American Championship At NXT No Mercy

Axiom and Bate drops Williams with a Double SuperKick after the bell rings. Lee avoids the double clothesline. Lee shoves Bate into Axiom. Lee with a single leg takedown. Bate drops down on the canvas. Bate leapfrogs over Lee. Bate with a Flying Plancha to the outside. Axiom dodges The Big Boot. Axiom goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee kicks Axiom in the gut. Lee sends Axiom to the corner. Axiom with a back elbow smash. Axiom with a flying arm-drag. Axiom dropkicks Lee. Axiom with a Flying Splash off the ring apron. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lee rolls Williams back into the ring. Lee goes for a PowerBomb, but Williams counters with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Boston Crab. Bate adds The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Axiom gets Williams in a Sleeper Hold. Bate punches Axiom in the back to break the submission web. Lee rocks Bate with a forearm smash. Bate reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Bate dropkicks Lee. Williams kicks Bate in the face. Williams with a gut punch. Williams uppercuts Axiom. Williams with a leaping clothesline.

Williams with an Enzuigiri to Axiom. Williams follows that with a Double Flapjack. Williams is fired up. Bate with a chop/haymaker combination. Williams blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Flying Uppercut. Williams sends Bate crashing to the outside. Williams with three overhand chops. Bate with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Bate with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Bate. Williams goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Axiom gets in the way. Lee with a toe kick. Bate and Axiom with Stereo Suplex’s to Lee and Williams. Bate and Axiom are trading back and forth shots. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Axiom counters with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Bate. Bate blocks The O’Connor Roll. Axiom with The Half & Half Suplex. Axiom thrust kicks the midsection of Williams. Axiom with a Headscissors/Arm-Drag Takeover Combination. Bate cuts Axiom off.

Bate whips Axiom across the ring. Axiom with a Running Clothesline/DDT Combination for a two count. Lee sends Axiom to the corner. Lee with a corner clothesline. Lee sweeps out the legs of Axiom. Combination Cabron. Lee with Two Shibata Dropkicks. Lee hits The Sitout PowerBomb for a two count. Williams swats Axiom out of mid-air. Williams bodyslams Bate. Williams with a Double Uranage Slam for a two count. Williams goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bate counters with a DDT. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin/Giant Swing Combination. Bate dumps Lee on top of Axiom. Bate with a Handspring Lariat to Williams. Axiom drills Lee with The Canadian Destroyer. Bate scores The Bop and Bang. Williams responds with a Pop Up Haymaker. Axiom SuperKicks Williams. Lee uses Axiom’s legs as a weapon. Lee with Two SuperKicks. Bate with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom SuperKicks Bate. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Lee ducks a clothesline from Axiom. Lee connects with The Destino for a two count. Lee HeadButts Williams. Williams knocks Bate off the apron. Williams falls on top of Axiom to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov Contract Signing

Carmelo Hayes: Ilja, you and I know, what happened last week, there’s really nothing for us to talk about. So let’s just sign this contract and we’ll see each other at No Mercy.

Ilja Dragunov: Did you realize at that moment, you’re always the wrong person at the wrong time? I’m fully convinced that you’re just the wrong man for the NXT Championship.

Carmelo Hayes: Okay, hold on. Wrong person at the wrong time, kind of like you at Great American Bash. Look, I didn’t plan for it go down like that. I didn’t call that shot. But, Ilja, it was what it was. I didn’t walk into Great American Bash thinking that I can beat you, and now I’m walking into No Mercy knowing that I’m going to beat you and I will beat you.

Ilja Dragunov: You see, Melo, you just explained yourself in front of me and that hurts. And I can clearly see the struggle outside of your confidence. So at No Mercy, you shall know, real unbearable pain when you face the dragon spitting fire.

Carmelo Hayes: You’re talking about me struggling with my confidence. Okay, for the first time ever, I struggled with my confidence, but only for a minute and then I checked myself. But you want to talk about unbearable pain. Unbearable pain is you believing your own hype. The hype of you believing that you beat me at Great American Bash, when everyone here knows that you did not.

Ilja Dragunov: These people, they know. And deep inside of yourself, you know as well that I did. And on Saturday, it’s my destiny and I won’t stop. I’m not talking about some type of prophecy, I talk about destiny, so let me ask you a question. What if you throw everything you have at me, and I don’t stay down? Wait, what do you do when you shoot your best shot, and I don’t know, you miss? Did you prepare yourself to answer these questions?

Carmelo Hayes: Well, Ilja, the reality is that being NXT Champion, it’s not about how much pain you can endure. It’s not about how many veins you can pop out of your head. It’s about being undeniable. It’s about being HIM. And one thing I want you to realize, Ilja, I’m not like any of these guys that you beat before. I’m not Wes, Oro, Trick. No, no, listen, I will be the one to push you to your limits at NXT No Mercy because I’m the NXT Champion for a freaking reason. And at No Mercy, we answer those what ifs.

Ilja Dragunov: You will do nothing, because you can’t do nothing. I’m done with letting destiny slip through my fingers. So you want to push me beyond my own limits? Great. Because everything you will find there is a nightmare that you won’t forget for the rest of your life. And when I get crowned, NXT Champion, you realize that your dynasty has fallen. Long Live The ZAR.

Carmelo Hayes: Ilja, now that I signed this contract, I want you to understand something. This NXT Championship, it’s bigger than you and I. When I carry this championship, it’s a beacon of hope for those who look like me, for anyone whoever shoot their shot in the dark and prayed it would go in. Do I think you can win the NXT Championship and carry the responsibilities that come with it? Absolutely. But do I think you can do it better than Carmelo Hayes? Absolutely not.

– This weeks episode ends with Bron Breakker brawling with Baron Corbin in the NXT Parking Lot. Breakker Spears Corbin into Shawn Michaels office.

NXT No Mercy Match Card

1.) Noam Dar (c) w/Meta-Four vs. Butch For The NXT Heritage Cup Championship

2.) Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

3.) Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton In An Extreme Rules Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

4.) Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams For The WWE NXT North American Championship. Dragon Lee Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee.

5.) Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Los Lotharios vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price w/Scrypts In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

6.) Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov For The WWE NXT Championship

