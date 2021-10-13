During a recent interview with Piers Austin’s Shooting The Sh*t UNCENSORED! show former NXT cruiserweight champion nZo (fka Enzo Amore) spoke about his run in WWE, and reveals advice given to him by Jon Moxley about how WWE treats him. Highlights are below.

On his decision to shift to the cruiserweight division while he was still hot with the crowds:

Well the truth is that I had screws and plates in my leg and I was going to get them taken out, and we had to draw up a storyline for me to get gone so we started finding me dead backstage and you find me dead backstage becomes the hottest storyline in pro wrestling. So now they look at me and they’re like, ‘Bro, you’re white hot. Do you really want to get the surgery right now?’ So I was like f*ck it. I’ll go to the cruiserweight division and I’ll do that and you know, so, I mean really, you can’t look in retrospect and say was it too soon [to split from W. Morrissey] because I mean, I never won titles with Big Cass in a tag team and I went on my own to have my favorite run of my career.

Clarified his contract status with WWE prior to being released:

Did I leave [WWE] on my own terms? No. But when I was there, man I was — I had no plans on re-negotiating a contract, re-signing with the company. I was gonna ride it to the wheels fell off, literally. When my contract day ends, I was gonna do what Dean Ambrose did. They never re-signed me for years. I was only under contract for one WrestleMania so I was a week away from the [Royal] Rumble and now my contract is gonna slip through the cracks and they don’t even realize it at the time. I’m signed with Barry [Bloom] at that time but you know, that was two years ago so…

Advice Jon Moxley gave him:

I had a seven-year run in the WWE that you couldn’t — it’s storybook material so, including the way I walked out, so it was a wild time. I had such a good time. I don’t have any regrets about my run in the WWE. I don’t hold any animosity, I’m not bitter at all. I just think that some of the best advice I got in pro wrestling was early on in my career from a guy who might not even know he said it. Jon Moxley said, ‘Don’t let them use you. Use them’ and then I watched him go out there and personify that in ways that are inexplicable. You can’t explain the ways in which that guy was able to walk out on his terms and walk into another big money deal.

