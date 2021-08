NJPW Resurgence takes place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 14. Here is the poster and card:

* Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks

* Rocky Romero, Fred Rosser, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Ren Narita, Clark Connors, and TJP

* Jon Moxley and mystery partner vs. The Good Brothers

* Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP US Championship)