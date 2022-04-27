Veteran underground rapper Copywrite has called out WWE Legend John Cena with a new diss track.

Roundhouse Music Co. announced this week that Columbus, OH rapper Copywrite has a new song on his “The High Exhaulted II” album that calls out the former WWE Champion, accusing him of stealing lyrics for his own music and for his WWE performances.

Track 3 on the new album is titled, “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” You can hear the track on Spotify at this link, or below in the embedded player.

Copywrite alleges that he first caught Cena stealing lyrics on YouTube. The press release issued from the label includes the following:

On his new album The High Exhaulted II, buzzing Columbus rapper Copywrite has shared news of an intriguing situation that occurred with WWE wrestler John Cena. On track 3, titled “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?”, he reveals that Cena stole his lyrics for his own music and WWE performances in a barrage of bars that dissect the fiasco with the wrestler. As Copy says, he first caught Cena stealing lyrics for his WWE act as rapper on YouTube- “I got the news from a fan out the blue, at first I think was the truth/ til he sent the YouTube link as the proof/ now I’m tryna think what to do”. Embarrassingly for Cena, it was in fact glaringly obvious to the veteran rapper that his lyrics had been ripped off without permission, as Copy rhymes “bit it, it was so apparent”. After a beat switch, the second half of the track ups the ante even further and finds him coming at Cena with sharply-crafted, fierce bars. Lines like “lies, what your rap career is based on” and “right now, John loves to play emcee” expose Cena’s biting vehemently, driving home the point that he used many lifted lyrics to formulate his rap act for WWE. “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” is a potent diss track that attacks Cena from all angles, taking no prisoners in the process. In hip-hop history, biting lyrics and styles has always been a cardinal sin, and it appears Cena has committed these sins in regards to stealing shamelessly. “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” offers interesting surprises at every turn, as Copy sharply dissects the situation and throws lyrical darts at Cena with each bar.

Cena has commented on being a fan of Copywrite in the past. Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) noted in a 2014 appearance on the “Get Up On This” podcast that he learned about Copywrite during his conversations with Cena. Host Jensen Karp said he’d also learned of Copywrite from Cena, with Cena admitting he was a “huge fan” of the underground rapper.

Hero added, “I tried to get a top 5 [list of rappers from Cena]. He gave me a top 4 which was Eminem, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, and Copywrite. Those were his top 4.”

Cena originally recorded his “Basic Thuganomics” theme song, and has recorded several hip-hop songs over the years. His “You Can’t See Me” debut album was released in May 2005, recorded with his cousin Tha Trademarc. Cena’s Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick originally ran from mid-2002 through late 2004/early 2005. He brought back the gimmick at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 for an in-ring segment with Elias, which ended with Elias taking the F-U (aka the Attitude Adjustment).

Cena has not responded to the diss track as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

