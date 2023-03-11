AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will look to go 54-0 next Wednesday as she defends in an Open Challenge on AEW Dynamite.

It was announced during Friday’s AEW Rampage that Cargill will defend on Wednesday’s Dynamite from Winnipeg. She previously said she wants to defend against a Canadian.

The Outcasts will also speak on AEW Dynamite.

The Outcasts is the new name for the group featuring Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Friday’s Rampage main event saw Riho defeat Nyla Rose. After the match, Rose and Marina Shafir laid Riho out, then left as The Outcasts came walking past them. The Outcasts then attacked Riho and spray-painted the green “L” on her back.

We noted before how QT Marshall was hyping the first episode of QTV for next week’s AEW Dynamite as a follow-up to helping Powerhouse Hobbs win the AEW TNT Title from Wardlow on this week’s show. The duo appeared on Rampage for a promo last night and it was confirmed that QualityTV will debut on Dynamite with Hobbs as the guest.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend in an Open Challenge

* QT Marshall debuts episode 1 of QTV (QualityTV) with AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs as the guest

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) will speak

* Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

* A Re-Bar Mitzvah segment for AEW World Champion MJF

* Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett as the title is re-branded from the AEW All-Atlantic Title

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) defend against The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) and The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara)

