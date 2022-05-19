Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey.

The winner of Kid vs. Bailey will earn a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, which will see X Division Champion Ace Austin defened against five competitors. Kenny King has already qualified.

The main event of tonight’s show will feature Violent By Design getting their rematch from Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. The Briscoes won the titles from VBD back at Under Siege on May 7, and this will be their first title defense.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* The Good Brothers vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Deonna Purrazzo vs. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

Zicky Dice vs. Crazzy Steve will take place on Before The Impact at 7:30pm ET.

