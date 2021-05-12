Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Title against at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event.
The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -500 favorite to retain the title while Cesaro is the +333 is the underdog.
WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center on Peacock. Here is the current card:
WWE Championship Triple Threat Match:
Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Universal Championship Match:
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cesaro
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match:
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (champions) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
Lumberjack Match:
Damian Priest vs. The Miz