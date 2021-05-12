You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate

Brian Cage vs. Bear Bronson

Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan vs. Varsity Blonds

Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts)

Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy

Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi (w/ “Pretty” Peter Avalon & JD Drake) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

The Factory (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon

Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins