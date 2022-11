Ronda Rousey will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Rousey as the -4000 favorite to retain the title while is Shotzi the +700 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock.