VanZant, who has been rumored for a WWE run over the years, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for his “Insight” podcast, which you can see below. Paige revealed that she has had talks with WWE, and visited the WWE Performance Center. She was asked if she has any interest in working for WWE.

“I do. I get asked about WWE a lot and I do feel like it’s something I would be very good at because I kind of have the best of both worlds,” she said. “I was a dancer where I was used to the entertainment and the showmanship side of it and the combat sports side obviously goes into the WWE. You know, I don’t think that it’s something that I could do both (Bare Knuckle FC and pro wrestling) at the same time.

“I feel like I would want to do that 100%, so maybe it’s something that after I’m done fighting in a cage and in a ring that maybe I’ll go over to there but the door is definitely open.”

VanZant noted that the two sides have had talks, and have shown their mutual interest. She also said she’d like to pursue a WWE career once she has more free time.

“Communication is actually there sometimes so we’re able to communicate and show our interest with each other and once there’s a little bit more free time in my schedule I think that’s something that I would like to really pursue,” she said.

She also commented on visiting the WWE Performance Center.

“Yes, I have visited their campus, the Performance Center in Orlando,” she said. “I was able to go visit and look around and kind of get a sense for what it’s all about.”

VanZant was signed to UFC from December 2013 until July 2020. She signed a four-fight contract to fight exclusively for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in August 2020. She is scheduled to make her debut tomorrow night against Britain Hart in the BKFC 16 main event from Tampa, Florida. Paige has also appeared on TV shows such as Dancing With The Stars and Chopped.

