WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

McAfee called into his show earlier today and said he was isolating at home and waiting to take a COVID-19 test after waking up with a 104.5° fever.

McAfee later took to Twitter and announced that he has the coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

“Fully Vax’d. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely. It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative.. This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I’ll see yinz,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee worked Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There is no word yet on who will call this Friday’s SmackDown with Michael Cole in North Little Rock, Arkansas, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from today’s show, along with McAfee’s tweet:

Fully Vax’d. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely. It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative.. This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I’ll see yinz pic.twitter.com/RauP2wC36M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2021

I woke up feeling a little under the weather so while I wait to get tested for that sumbtich old Uncle Covid @OfficialAJHawk is holding it DAHN with the boys #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/9GBTmrQ8c6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2021

Were you just sandbagging everybody all summer @AaronRodgers12? "Yeahhh I wasn't attempting to mislead anybody but I was on a similar workout that I've been on. I probably upped the calves workout just a tad because I knew I was going against @PhilMickelson" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/sv5z18RAbg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2021

"You don't show up to camp fat as shit & out of shape.. You got to make sure you're ready to rock and roll" @AaronRodgers12 was 50/50 between retirement & playing this season but always stayed physically ready to play #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/v0T3vLQSiD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.