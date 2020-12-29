Former NFL punter turned wrestler Pat McAfee appeared on a special holiday edition of Busted Open Radio to talk about his experience working at NXT Takeover WarGames, and the injuries he sustained afterwards. Hear what McAfee had to say below.

After Sunday night’s WarGames, I must admit, I don’t know if I fully understood what I was signing up for. Okay, there was a moment before that match backstage where the boys and I were getting ready to go out there and I’m pretty calm, cool, you know, excited for what’s about to go down and there’s like smelling salts, there’s some pacing going on, there’s a lot of it — it feels like you — the tension was palpable back there… and I was just kind of chilling, and then after going through one, I kind of understand why there was so much tension backstage. I mean my body was beat to hell, shoulder was completely bruised. My neck, we thought we potentially had a T1-T2 after coming off the top flatback and basically off the top of the cage and obviously the test came back and I’m good but the body’s sore, I got a broken toe, feels like I sprained my ankle somehow. I obviously had put on weight since then so I’ve been allergic to everything that’s been going on. It was an ass beating for sure and I didn’t get pinned so, I mean [I’m] still wondering about the results of it all.

