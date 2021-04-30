Pat McAfee was the latest guest on the Rich Eisen show to discuss his new role as the color-commentator for WWE SmackDown, where the former NFL punter discusses his experience working next to longtime play-by-play man Michael Cole, and having WWE Chairman Vince McMahon directing him in his ear. Highlights are below.

Says Michael Cole is great at his job:

It’s insane. I’m sitting next to Michael Cole. I’ve got Vince McMahon dropping into my ear, like an actual voice of God. When you’re a commentator with WWE, since it’s Vince’s company and he used to be a commentator and he’s still hands-on, if something changes with the show, he’ll come in since the commentator are telling a story. Michael Cole is unbelievable at what he does. He has to direct and call.

On having Vince McMahon in his ear for the first time:

This past Friday was my first time with Vince in the building. All of a sudden, boom, the voice of God is there. I sat up and was like, ‘Here we go.’ I’m getting a chance to hear a billionaire’s brain spill through his mouth to my ear while talking about his product, which has become a global phenomenon. It’s the dumbest life of all time, I should not be here, but let’s enjoy the ride while we have it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)