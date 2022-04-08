For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns. Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.

Paul Heyman stated during an appearance on The MMA Hour ahead of WrestleMania 38 that he’s not a fan of setting up a match a year in advance.