Paul Heyman has done a lot in his wrestling career, from being a manager in WCW to taking over creative and ownership of ECW before going to WWE for his first stint, where he worked in creative in addition to serving as a commentator and manager. After returning to WWE for his second stint, he’s worked as a manager for Brock Lesnar and is associated with The Bloodline.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Heyman talked about whether he could see himself doing with his life outside of WWE.

“I’ve still got a long time to go. I’m just getting started. I’m still figuring stuff out right now. I feel like I’m in my sophomore phase of my career.”

