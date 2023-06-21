Impact Wrestling confirmed today that their flagship show, Impact, is now available on Sky TVvia DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD. The following was issued:

IMPACT WRESTLING NOW ON SKY TV IN THE UK AND IRELAND VIA DAZN 1 HD

IMPACT’S Weekly Signature Series, IMPACT! Airs on Friday Nights

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023 – IMPACT Wrestling — a property of Anthem Sports Group — and DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, have made available IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, IMPACT! on Sky UK via DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD.

IMPACT! is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 BST on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 (check weekly listings).

IMPACT’s current roster puts the spotlight on a diverse blend of world-class athletes led by IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley and Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, World Tag Team Champions The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven, X Division Champion Chris Sabin, and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry. Other IMPACT stars include Josh Alexander, Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, and the hard-hitting Knockouts Division featuring Mickie James, Gisele Shaw, and Masha Slamovich.

DAZN HD 1 was launched on Sky UK on March 23 this year and features premier boxing and combat sports, women’s football, eSports, extreme sports and compelling sports documentaries.

The televising of IMPACT! on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 on Sky UK, is part of a broader agreement between Anthem Sports Group and DAZN announced in November 2022.

“The UK fans have been among the most dedicated and passionate IMPACT Wrestling fans throughout our history. They have been clamoring for a return of Impact programming to TV, so we are very pleased to be on such an outstanding TV outlet as Sky UK via DAZN 1 HD,” said Scott D’Amore, President of IMPACT Wrestling. “We thank our partner, DAZN, and look forward bringing IMPACT Wrestling live to the UK very soon.”

DAZN 1 HD will also televise other IMPACT Wrestling programming across the UK and Ireland, including monthly specials, original shows and series, and additional content from IMPACT’s 5,000+ hour library. Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc/Anthem Sports Group.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City, Cleveland and Toronto. Anthem’s portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; Game+, the leader in Esports and gaming content; and Anthem Sports Group.

Anthem Sports Group properties include IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s leading wrestling organizations specializing in original programming and live events; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; and Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com.

About DAZN Group

DAZN is a leading sports streaming service in Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the US and UK. Its wide range of content includes top-flight football from the world’s most popular competitions – Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, in addition to the biggest sports from around the world – Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP and the UFC. DAZN is the only place for fans around the world to watch every NFL match outside North America.

DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment business where fans from across the globe can watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.