The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, June 25 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
BetOnline has the betting odds for the event, as seen below:
AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)
Hiroshi Tanahashi +1000 (10/1)
IWGP United States Championship Match Winner
Will Ospreay -300 (1/3)
Kenny Omega (c) +200 (2/1)
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
SANADA (c) -5000 (1/50)
Jack Perry +1000 (10/1)
Singles Match Winner
Kazuchika Okada -550 (2/11)
Bryan Danielson +325 (13/4)