The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, June 25 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

BetOnline has the betting odds for the event, as seen below:

AEW World Championship Match Winner

MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)

Hiroshi Tanahashi +1000 (10/1)

IWGP United States Championship Match Winner

Will Ospreay -300 (1/3)

Kenny Omega (c) +200 (2/1)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

SANADA (c) -5000 (1/50)

Jack Perry +1000 (10/1)

Singles Match Winner

Kazuchika Okada -550 (2/11)

Bryan Danielson +325 (13/4)