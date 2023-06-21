Jimmy Korderas recently did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he discussed a wide range of topics.
During it, the former WWE referee talked about why it was hard for him to work with Boogeyman and Jake Roberts. It wasn’t because of their in-ring abilities, but what came with them. Here is what he had to say:
“Not because of their work but because of the character and the persona that used to gross me out was The Boogeyman, and it was more because of those darn worms. It just grossed me out. Watching him put them in his mouth, chopping it up like a piece of spaghetti, and like, you gotta be kidding me. There were a couple of times where I came close, like, I’m in the ring and I’m like, okay, I gotta hold this down.”
“Another person only because he had an accompaniment was Jake The Snake [Roberts]. I just hated the snake. It’s just like a ginormous worm. Maybe it’s a serpent thing. I don’t know, but it used to just freak me out.”