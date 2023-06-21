Eddie Kingston has been announced for Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

Kingston returned to AEW TV last week to save The Elite from a beating by The Blackpool Combat Club, right after BCC was defeated by Hung Bucks in Trios action. Kingston immediately went for his ROH rival, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston ended up having words with Jon Moxley, then hit from behind by Konosuke Takeshita. It will be interesting to see what Kingston has to say about last week’s chaos, and if he’s booked in a Forbidden Door match. AEW has announced that he will have a live mic tomorrow night.

Below is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago:

* The go-home build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

* We will hear from Eddie Kingston

* Bryan Danielson will call out NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

* We will hear from Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Gunns

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

