During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Paul Wight spoke on being a mentor to young talent in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

Absolutely. Absolutely. I don’t know the last time when I’ve been inspired so much by younger talent. AEW does things a little bit differently. AEW doesn’t quite micromanage to the detail WWE does, or NXT does. It’s a different program with a different feeling. So to me, I can actually give my honest opinion when asked, because I don’t have to give an opinion that might be contrary to what the status quo is. I have different philosophies on tag team wrestling than where I came from from WWE on different things. Like I still believe both heels feed a comeback in a tag match. That’s exciting. When that babyface is on the corner, his partner has taken out the heat and he makes the hot tag, you want to see that babyface make a comeback on both heels. That’s what’s exciting, that’s what pulls you out of your seat. Philosophy is different, referee has all control, stuff like that.

But yes, the talent does come up and it’s exciting for me to really break things down, explain it to them in a way that I don’t think a lot of people have a chance to take the time to explain it. Cause wrestling is really not that hard, it’s really not. It’s a story, beginning, middle and end. There’s a shine, there’s a cut off, there’s heat, there’s hope, there’s a comeback, there’s a finish. It’s really nice, I’ll put it that way, it’s nice to see the hunger and the passion these kids have. And not the hunger and passion of coming up and shaking your hand with catering or, you know, doing that little toe together head bow thing they do all the time. Not that, but genuinely coming up in a relaxed environment, and sitting down and asking questions about their character and what they did and what decisions they make and how they continue to improve. And having that influence and being able to help someone, in a free environment, makes it all worth it.