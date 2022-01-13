Paul Wight spoke with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network.

During it, the former WWE Champion told a story about having promo classes with Vince McMahon:

“I remember taking Vince’s promo class,” Paul began. “I think the only promo that I ever did for Vince that he ever actually liked was the promo when I talked about why you shouldn’t let me come to your house if I’m your enemy.”

“Basically the premise was, if I’m your enemy, why you shouldn’t invite me to your house. I said, ‘I’m going to go to your master bathroom and I’m going to blow your bathroom up. I’m going to clog the toilet.’ Vince loves that sh*t humor, but it was a good story of how I’m going to get close to you, how I’m going to be your friend, and when you’re not looking, I’m going to go into your main bathroom and destroy it. That was the only promo I think I’ve ever done that he liked.”