PCO is very happy with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Jim Conlan, where he credited the promotion for the way they have portrayed his character. PCO would be asked by Conlan about whether a gimmick match might be in his future, an idea he isn’t against, but doesn’t feel is necessary. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he doesn’t necessarily need a gimmick match due to the nature of his character:

It could be, but it doesn’t have to be. There are ways to be supernatural or do things out of the ordinary that are inhuman in many ways during a wrestling match. For example, when I got powerbombed over the top rope, straight to the cement floor at Madison Square Garden. When I got thrown over the stage onto a bunch of folded chairs on the floor or the de-animator or throwing myself off the top rope onto my opponent on the side of the apron. It would be cool to have a buried alive match or a kind of casket match or some sort of stipulation match, eventually, that would fit me, that would fit the character PCO, but it doesn’t have to be.

Credits IMPACT for their excellent portrayal of his character:

In the meantime, the way that IMPACT has portrayed PCO so far has been nothing but excellent. In my eyes, that’s how I feel as a performer, maybe for the fans, they have a different view, but for me as a guy who performs, I’ve been really happy with the way they’ve been doing me and there is so much more potential that we’ve been discussing lately with creative. If we go there, we’ll be untouchable as far as character. It will be the greatest character to ever exist in pro wrestling if we can tap into that potential. I know we can, we just need everything to click together to make it work.

Full interview is below.

