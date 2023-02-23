The CEO and The Cleaner are grateful they got to meet each other.

Mercedes Moné recently released a documentary online that was centered around her NJPW debut at WrestleKingdom 17 back in January. At one point in the documentary the new IWGP Women’s Champion would cross paths with top AEW superstar Kenny Omega, and the two would have a friendly exchange.

Today, Moné took to Twitter to tell the current reigning Trios Champion that she really enjoyed meeting him and that she looks forward to when their paths can cross again. Omega responded by reminding The CEO about the working relationship that AEW and NJPW has, and pitches that the two potentially join forces in a mixed tag team matchup.

She writes, “So nice to meet you Kenny Omega. Until our paths meet again.”

Omega writes back, “Our work with NJPW isn’t quite done yet, so I’m sure they will! I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too…”

Omega was also in action at WrestleKingdom 17. He won the IWGP United States Championship from Will Opsreay in what many have called an early match of the year contender.